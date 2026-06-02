Caitlin Clark and Stephanie White dismiss 'tense' bench exchange: 'It's coaching ... it's not a story'

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark and head coach Stephanie White explained that their heated exchange was just 'two people that really want to win' and 'coaching.'

Caitlin Clark and Stephanie White have addressed the viral video showing a heated moment on the bench during a recent game. The Fever point guard says it was just “two people being competitive” and that nobody in the locker room thought twice about it.

Caitlin Clark says everybody making a big deal about a heated moment on the bench between her and Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White has gotten it “blatantly wrong. ” “I know there’s a camera on me ... but there’s a lot of people out there in the media or on TV that think they know a lot of things, and they’re just blatantly wrong,” the star point guard.

“It’s just another example of what everybody ... want to blow up and make something that is just ... not in reality. ” Clark was addressing a moment that occurred during the Fever’s 100-84 loss to the Portland Fire on Saturday. The viral footage appears to show Clark and White having a heated exchange while the team is huddled on the bench.

White then subs Clark out for, having her take Clark’s seat, as they presumably continue to discuss their next play. Kelsey Mitchell and Makayla Timpson appear to try to calm Clark, who can be seen shaking her head while standing behind her coach. Caitlin Clark checked out after a foul in the third quarter of the preseason matchup between the Indiana Fever and Dallas Wings and didn’t return.

As with many moments involving the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year, video capturing the exchange was widely circulated and discussed among fans and Clark dismissed the moment as just “two people being competitive, two people that really want to win” and pushed back against it being described as “a blow up. ” “I ride for Steph, I ride for these girls. Steph has my back more than anybody,” the two-time All Star said.

“Nobody in ... our locker room, or Steph, or our coaching staff, thought twice about it. ”“That’s part of the game,” Hull said after mentioning the team had been in some foul trouble.

“There’s frustrations that rise, and decisions have to be made, and ultimately, this wasn’t something that carried on. This is, in the moment, something that happened, and not something that is talked about now in our locker room or talked about even later on in the game. ”Aneesah Morrow finishes with 17 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Connecticut Sun to an 84-81 with over the Sparks to end a three-game slide.

White echoed her players’ sentiments Monday, saying the footage just captured her coaching.

“I was challenging a player,” White said. “It’s coaching. ... My relationship with Caitlin is great.

... She wants to be coached. I want her to help me be a better coach. We’re both competitive, we’re both stubborn, we’re more alike than different.

Hopefully we continue to bring the best out of each other. ” White attributed the attention to Clark’s popularity and how “everything that she does gets clicks. ” She also pushed back against attempts to frame these moments as “tense. ”popularity2025 campaign and the Fever’s less-than-stellar start to the 2026 season haven’t helped.

The Fever are currently 4-4 and ninth in the WNBA standings. The team went 20-20 in the regular season during Clark’s rookie campaign and 24-20 in 2025 .

“There’s immense amount of pressure, and sometimes that pressure can get you and frustrate you in different ways,” said Clark. “I want to win. This team wants to win, and I’m the point guard, so it’s on me to help this team and this franchise win. ”





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