Caitlin Clark Adds Another Accolade With New Best Selling Book

Clark's offseason ventures are remarkable to see.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark speaks with media members Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect, she's become one of the most recognizable athletes in the world.

Dating back to her time at Iowa, Clark has captured the eyes of millions due to her stellar play on the court. Fans flock to arenas every time she plays to see deep threes and flashy passes. Clark's coming off of a career year. While the Indiana Fever didn't reach their goal of another championship this past season, they're fully-in on.

Also read Caitlin Clark's 'CC1' Shoes Were Popular in Michigan State-Duke Game

It'll be interesting to see how free agency shakes up, with a new front office and key contributors such as Kelsey Mitchell and Sophie Cunningham set to be free agents. While the basketball side of things are still being worked out, Clark has been on what seems like a countrywide tour this offseason. Whether it's speaking at events, being part of pregame television or on late-night talkshows, Clark has boosted her personal brand to new heights.

Pat McAfee listens to Caitlin Clark Oct. 3, 2026 during a live broadcast of ESPN’s “College GameDay” in downtown Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect There's been tons of hype surrounding her new signature shoe as well, the 'CC1.

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' Clark's shoes have taken the basketball world by storm,If that wasn't enough, Clark released a children's book titled "EXTRAordinary! A Little EXTRA to Reach BIG Dreams.

"From major brand deals and a MrBeast collab to the Jimmy Fallon Show, her popularity keeps growing. She’s building a brand beyond basketball.

"I had this mirror that my parents had made before I was even born, and my parents still have it in my childhood bedroom," Clark said. "I think it's just all about doing a little extra to reach your dreams and your goals. And I feel like that's kind of a testament to not only my life, but obviously my professional career as well, playing basketball. So it's fun getting to share the story with everybody.

" Clark's hopes her message about dreaming big can reach young people everywhere, as she's become a huge role model for children around the world. The interest in younger people playing and watching basketball has skyrocketed since Clark's emergence as one of the best players in the sport. The Fever have a global icon on their roster. They need to maximize Clark to get to where they want to be.

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Andrew Parsaud covers the Indiana Fever and the WNBA for On SI. With a bachelor’s degree in digital journalism and media from Penn State, he also specializes in digital content creation. Caitlin Clark and the Fever are now where his passion and expertise meet.