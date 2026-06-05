Caitlin Clark addresses halftime vomiting incident in Fever win over Dream

The Fever's Caitlin Clark indicated she was vomiting at halftime before helping her team defeat Angel Reese and the Atlanta Dream.

Fever delivered a win in their first game of the Commissioner's Cup, defeating Angel Reese and the Atlanta Dream, 83-71, on Thursday. However, Clark had to battle past getting sick and vomiting at halftime to help her team fight for the win in the second half.

The Fever star had a white towel draped around her and held it over her mouth while walking to her postgame press conference.

"I tried to eat some applesauce, and then it just came up, and then everything else in my stomach also came up … but then I felt fine. I felt light, so I was running around feeling good in the second half," Clark said, per Indy Star's"I haven't puked that much in a really long time. But then I felt fine. I felt light.

So, I was running around feeling good in the second half, but feel OK. Obviously, I'm losing my voice a little bit. But I'll be good," she told reporters, per, Clark still showed up to score 17 points, dish out eight assists, and grab seven rebounds in her team's victory. Indiana led Atlanta 38-29 at halftime and maintained their lead into the fourth quarter, with Clark making several big plays throughout, including a series of highlights in the third quarter.

One particular sequence fired up the home crowd, as Clark showed her brilliance with a behind-the-back dribble and a side-step to elude her defender before nailing a 3-pointer. Moments later, her teammate Aliyah Boston blocked a shot and passed to Clark, who whipped a sweet pass to Kelsey Mitchell heading to the basket for a layup. The win was significant for the Fever, snapping a two-game losing streak and coming after previous speculation about a beef between White and Clark.

During the team's 100-84 loss to the Portland Fire, Clark and her head coach were seen arguing heatedly on the sidelines, sparking rumors of an issue between them. Clark and White both downplayed the incident as two competitive individuals who were frustrated by the team's loss.

"I ride for Steph. I ride for these girls. Steph has my back more than anybody," Clark told reporters, also suggesting the situation was overexaggerated due to social media. The Indiana Fever visit the New York Liberty for their next Commissioner's Cup game at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday.





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