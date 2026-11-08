The U.S. Center for Advancing Innovation and Standards for Super Intelligence has halted public safety reports as it shifts to informal White House briefings under a leadership void.

The U.S. government division responsible for evaluating the safety of artificial intelligence products has ceased its public research output due to a lack of permanent leadership. The Center for Advancing Innovation and Standards for Super Intelligence, known as CAISSI, recently began informally reporting to a White House office instead of publishing independent findings. This operational shift has triggered concern among experts who fear the politicization of critical safety assessments.

Leadership Vacuum Halts Independent Safety Testing

CAISSI, an independent division within the Commerce Department, has not had a permanent director since April of this year. The role saw immediate turbulence when the first director was hired and fired within days. A subsequent replacement resigned after a few months, leaving the center without a steady executive head. Although the head of the parent institute currently serves as the acting director, the unit has not published safety reports since August, prompting questions from Congress regarding the sudden transparency gap.

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White House Integration Raises Governance Concerns

According to two former government officials who spoke on condition of anonymity, CAISSI officials were recently asked to provide informal updates to a White House office. Critics argue this arrangement risks altering or muting findings to favor the tech industry, which has largely policed itself. Caroline Siegel Singh, an AI and emerging technology program manager for the Federation of American Scientists, emphasized the need for nonpartisan technocratic experts to enact policies that serve the American public rather than executive preferences.

Comparative Funding Highlights Resource Disparities

The center operates with an annual budget of $10 million, which represents only one-eighth of the funding allocated to its counterpart in the United Kingdom. The U.K. agency is widely recognized for its robust work in frontier technology safety, whereas the U.S. division struggles with financial and structural constraints. This disparity highlights the challenges faced by the Commerce Department unit as it attempts to assess the safety of new AI offerings without adequate resources or consistent leadership.

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Self-Policing Models Face Real-World AI Agent Risks

Under former President Joe Biden, major AI companies voluntarily agreed to share development details and follow transparency guidelines for the newly created division. In September, President Donald Trump requested that leading AI companies engage in tremendous self-policing as part of a voluntary safety pact. However, the administration has not specified how it will monitor the implementation of these measures. This reliance on industry self-regulation occurs as AI systems evolve into autonomous agents capable of planning real-world actions without human prompting.

Urgent Need for Standardized Agent Safety Protocols

Recent incidents, such as an AI agent sending a false tip to Philadelphia police about an unsolved homicide, demonstrate the risks of unmonitored autonomous systems. There is currently no standard process for testing how safely AI agents operate in dynamic environments, according to Sayash Kapoor, an incoming assistant professor at the University of California, Berkeley School of Information. Traditional evaluation methods that focus solely on final answers are insufficient for assessing the complex, multi-step decision-making processes of modern AI agents deployed in critical infrastructure.