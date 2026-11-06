CAIR Ceases Operations in Florida Following Designation as Domestic Terrorist Group

The Council on American-Islamic Relations stops all Florida activities after state officials designated it a domestic terrorist organization, sparking a constitutional legal battle.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations has suspended its operations in Florida following the state's official designation of the civil rights organization as a domestic terrorist group. This indefinite retreat from active advocacy came immediately after Chief U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor of the Northern District of Florida declined to issue a temporary injunction against the controversial label. The decision effectively forces the group to halt its work within the state boundaries during the ongoing legal proceedings.

Judicial Ruling Halts Immediate Legal Challenge

Chief U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor made the critical procedural decision on Wednesday by refusing to temporarily block the state's enforcement of the new terrorist organization laws. This judicial move allowed the designation to proceed without immediate judicial interference, paving the way for the suspension of services. The ruling means that the state's unprecedented new laws can be enforced against the group while the broader constitutional case continues to move forward through the court system.

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CAIR Leadership Condemns Unconstitutional Enforcement

In a formal statement displayed on its website against a black background, CAIR-Florida attributed the shutdown directly to Governor Ron DeSantis and other state officials. The organization described the enforcement of these new laws as baseless and unconstitutional, asserting that the label was politically motivated rather than based on legitimate security concerns. CAIR leadership emphasized that this administrative action was designed to silence their civil rights work and damage their standing within their community, citing direct pressure from the highest levels of state government.

State Officials Claim Victory for Public Safety

Attorney General James Uthmeier publicly confirmed the cessation of operations, characterizing the situation as a significant victory for his office and the residents of Florida. He stated that the ruling represented a great win for the Solicitor General's office, validating the state's aggressive stance against the designated group. The Florida Cabinet, led by Governor Ron DeSantis, officially added CAIR to the list of domestic terrorist organizations on September 29, with the enforcement measures formally taking effect the following Thursday.

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Civil Rights Groups Oppose First Amendment Violations

Ashley Gorski, the senior counsel for the ACLU National Security Project who represented the group in court, argued that the label was a direct attack on free speech rights. Gorski stated that Florida officials have been relentless in their attempts to silence clients' civil rights advocacy, causing harm to both the organization and its broader community. CAIR has argued that the state's designation violates their rights under the First Amendment and the due process clause of the Fourteenth Amendment, seeking to overturn the classification in federal court.

Broader Context of Terrorist Organization List

The inclusion of CAIR was part of a much larger list compiled by the DeSantis-led Cabinet, which labeled a total of 90 groups as domestic or international terrorist organizations. This extensive list also includes the Muslim Brotherhood, the Venezuelan crime syndicate Tren de Aragua, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran. Additionally, the anti-fascism movement known as antifa was designated alongside these international and domestic entities, highlighting the expansive scope of the state's new regulatory framework for identifying terrorist groups.