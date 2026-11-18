CAIR Action Texas praised Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa’s pledge to rescind the state’s terrorist designation of the organization, calling it a 'hopeful sign' for Texas Muslims. The statement comes a day after Ken Paxton dropped his lawsuit against the group.

CAIR Action Texas praised Gov. -elect Gina Hinojosa’s pledge to rescind the state’s terrorist designation of the group, calling it a hopeful sign for Texas Muslims.

The reaction follows Attorney General Ken Paxton’s decision on Monday to drop his lawsuit seeking to block the civil rights organization from operating in the state. Outgoing Gov. Greg Abbott’s 2025 proclamation remains active until January, and CAIR's separate federal lawsuit challenging the label is still ongoing. CAIR Action Texas on Tuesday welcomed Gov.

Also read AG Paxton Drops lawsuit seeking to label CAIR a terrorist organization in Texas

-elect Gina Hinojosa’s pledge to rescind the state’s terrorist designation of CAIR. This comes just a day after Attorney General Ken Paxton dropped a lawsuit seeking to stop the civil rights organization from operating in Texas. CAIR Action Texas called the developments a hopeful sign for Texas Muslims, while noting that outgoing Gov. Greg Abbott’s November 2025 proclamation remains in effect.

"Texas Muslims are Texans. We raise our families here, we serve our neighbors here, and we vote here. Governor-elect Hinojosa’s pledge and the end of this lawsuit are a hopeful sign that Texas is ready to turn the page on singling out a community for its faith and its advocacy," Sameeha Rizvi, CAIR Action Texas’ government affairs and legislative manager, said in a statement.

Advertisement

In an interview published by The Washington Post on Saturday, Governor-elect Hinojosa said that she would remove the designation after taking office in January. Civil rights and nonprofit groups welcomed Texas Gov. -elect Gina Hinojosa’s pledge to rescind Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive proclamation designating CAIR as a foreign terrorist organization.

CAIR Action Executive Director Basim Elkarra also welcomed the announcement and the dismissal of Paxton’s lawsuit.

"Both affirm that the Constitution protects every American’s right to organize, advocate and vote, whatever their faith," Elkarra said. Paxton’s office filed a notice of nonsuit Monday in Collin County, dropping the state’s claims against CAIR and its Texas chapters, according to CAIR Action Texas. The lawsuit, announced in February, sought to prevent CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood from operating in Texas, including barring them from acquiring property, soliciting donations or recruiting members.

The attorney general’s office alleged the organizations were operating in violation of state laws following Abbott’s designation. CAIR rejected the allegations and described the lawsuit at the time as a politically motivated effort to silence Muslim advocacy. The claims against CAIR were dismissed without prejudice, meaning they could be refiled, according to Tuesday’s release. The dismissal does not rescind Abbott’s proclamation or resolve CAIR’s separate federal challenge to it.

Advertisement

Abbott issued the proclamation Nov. 18, 2025, designating CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood as foreign terrorist organizations and transnational criminal organizations under Texas law. His office said the action prohibited the organizations from purchasing or acquiring land in the state. Two Texas affiliates of the Council on American-Islamic Relations filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against Gov.

Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton, seeking to block enforcement of an executive proclamation that labeled the civil rights organization a "foreign terrorist organization.

" CAIR has repeatedly denied allegations linking it to terrorism and challenged the proclamation in federal court. Abbott’s proclamation remains in effect until it is formally rescinded, and CAIR’s federal court challenge is ongoing, according to CAIR Action Texas. An Islamic rights group has sued outgoing Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the City of Grand Prairie over a canceled holiday celebration at a city water park earlier this year.

Information in this article was provided by CAIR Action Texas, The Texas Nonprofit Protection Network and previously FOX Local Coverage.