Cahill Gordon elects four partners effective 2027. Willkie brings back Michael Ispass. Paul Weiss hires Robert Masella from Bank of America for M&A work.

Major law firms Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP, Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP have announced significant leadership changes and new partner appointments across their New York and London offices. These moves signal strategic expansions in complex legal practices including restructuring, structured finance, and mergers and acquisitions.

Cahill Gordon Elects Partners For 2027

Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP has officially elected four new partners who will assume their positions at the start of 2027. The firm highlighted the promotions of Jenny Warshafsky, Tom Luck, Steven Mungovan, and Richard Pan. Each lawyer brings specialized expertise that aligns with the firm's growing client demands in high-stakes legal environments. Herbert S. Washer, chair of Cahill's Executive Committee, praised the group for embodying the firm's commitment to excellence and client-first mentality in a complex legal landscape.

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Specialist Expertise In Restructuring And Litigation

Jenny Warshafsky joins the partner ranks from her role as counsel in the New York office. She focuses on liability management, distressed debt, and restructuring matters. Warshafsky possesses more than 15 years of experience advising commercial banks, agents, ad hoc lender groups, and direct lenders. Her work spans the full lifecycle of a deal from origination to interim liquidity solutions and comprehensive in-court and out-of-court restructurings. Tom Luck, based in the London office, brings a focus on litigation matters. His practice emphasizes litigation, investigations, and risk management in the financial services sector, particularly cross-border regulatory and internal investigations. Luck received a Graduate Diploma in Law from the College of Law in 2009.

Corporate And Capital Markets Growth

Steven Mungovan and Richard Pan are both elevated from counsel roles in the New York office to partner status. Both lawyers concentrate on corporate matters with specific emphases on Capital Markets and Banking & Finance. Mungovan represents leading investment banks, institutional investors, and commercial banks in public and private capital markets and lending transactions. He holds a J.D. from Columbia Law School and is admitted to the New York bar. Richard Pan also represents leading financial institutions in capital markets and lending deals. Pan received his J.D. from New York School of Law and is a member of the New York bar. Their promotions strengthen Cahill's corporate practice group significantly.

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Willkie Recruits Michael Ispass For Structured Finance

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP has welcomed Michael Ispass back to the firm as a partner in the Corporate & Financial Services Department. He operates out of the New York office within the Structured Finance & Derivatives Practice Group. Ispass brings more than 17 years of legal experience focused on structured finances and investments. Most recently, he served as a global asset manager and investment professional. His background includes a decade focused on structured credit, asset-backed transactions, and litigation finance. Thomas French, co-chair of Willkie's Structured Finance & Derivatives Practice Group, noted Ispass's rare combination of sophisticated transactional and deep credit experience.

Paul Weiss Adds Robert Masella To M&A Group

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP has appointed Robert F. Masella as a partner in the M&A Group within the Corporate Department. Masella arrives from Bank of America Merrill Lynch where he served as a managing director. He brings decades of experience advising public and private companies, corporate boards, private equity funds, and financial institutions. His expertise covers complex domestic and cross-border M&A transactions across various sectors, with a particular emphasis on life sciences. Masella's practice includes public and private M&A, dual-track M&A/IPO processes, joint ventures, and spin-offs. Scott Barshay, chairman of Paul, Weiss, described Masella as a spectacular M&A lawyer and advisor.

Educational Background And Industry Impact

Robert Masella earned a combined J.D./M.B.A., magna cum summa, from the University of Pennsylvania Law School and The Wharton School. His addition to Paul, Weiss is expected to enhance the firm's robust platform and deep life sciences experience. Michael Ispass, who started his career at Willkie, expressed excitement about returning to a firm known for its talented lawyers and collaborative culture. His perspective as a principal investor adds value to how the firm structures complex financing transactions. These appointments collectively enhance the competitive standing of these top-tier firms in the global legal market.