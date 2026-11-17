Matt Kim and Ricky Win launch Cafe Du Sol in Seattle's Madison Park, blending Korean, Vietnamese, and Norwegian flavors. The owners remain optimistic about community connection despite broader business pessimism.

Owners Matt Kim and Ricky Win are challenging the prevailing economic gloom in Seattle with the opening of Cafe Du Sol in the Madison Park neighborhood. The new establishment, which began operations at the end of October, aims to serve as a cultural hub by offering a distinctive menu that merges handcrafted sandwiches with premium matcha and Vietnamese coffee. This venture emerges at a time when local entrepreneurs face significant headwinds, yet the duo remains committed to creating a welcoming space for residents.

Cafe Du Sol Menu and Cultural Influences

The culinary concept at Cafe Du Sol is deeply rooted in the personal histories of its founders, Matt Kim and Ricky Win. Kim is Korean American, while Win is of Vietnamese heritage and was raised in Norway. Their backgrounds inform a menu that incorporates Korean, Vietnamese, and Norwegian elements alongside Japanese, Italian, and French flavors. Kim explains that they aim to bring their diverse cultural legacies into the American dining experience, creating what he describes as a third-culture food concept.

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Sandwiches are served on lightly toasted pinsa bianca, an airy Roman flatbread that provides a unique texture. Notable items include the Monaco, which combines prosciutto, smoked ham, ricotta, fig jam, and Calabrian hot honey. Another option, the Japandi, features cold-smoked salmon and cream cheese topped with nori. The cafe also offers various melts and toasts that reflect this cross-cultural culinary approach.

Beverage selections highlight the importance of tea and coffee traditions. Standouts include the Banana Pudding, a matcha latte featuring banana pudding and sea salt sweet cream, and the Ichigo, a strawberry matcha latte with strawberry cabernet puree. The Fog offers a twist on the classic London Fog, using Earl Grey matcha and cold foam, with variations inspired by Tokyo, Kyoto, and Saigon to reflect their global influences.

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Ownership Story and Vision for Community

The partnership between Matt Kim and Ricky Win began spontaneously. After a night out with friends, Win immediately contacted Kim, stating he had found a promising location. Kim recalls his initial hesitation followed by realization that the idea was materializing. Both owners admit to having impulse control issues, which led them to move quickly on the opportunity. They opened the doors just a few months after that initial conversation, driven by a desire to build something together.

Unlike many modern hospitality venues that prioritize rapid turnover, Kim and Win want Cafe Du Sol to be a place for lingering. Kim notes that the industry has shifted toward quick service, but their goal is to provide a comfortable environment where people can stay as long as they wish. They encourage regulars to use the space for remote work, socializing, or simply enjoying a coffee without feeling rushed to leave.

The name Cafe Du Sol is often misinterpreted as a reference to the sun. Kim clarifies that Sol is actually French for ground or soil, reflecting their slogan: the only way is up. This philosophy emphasizes staying grounded in their community roots. Win adds that they plan to feature DJs, encouraging patrons to start their day with positive energy rather than ending it with alcohol, aligning with Seattle's active lifestyle preferences.

Navigating Seattle Business Challenges

Despite the welcoming atmosphere, the business landscape in Seattle presents serious obstacles. Recent surveys indicate that 47% of Seattle businesses are seriously considering leaving the city, while 61% feel pessimistic about operating or growing there over the next 12 months. Kim acknowledges that friends and family initially questioned their decision to open in such a volatile market, citing the record rates of closures in the food sector.

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Kim and Win chose to proceed with caution and conviction, deciding to face the risks head-on rather than retreat. They believe that the core of hospitality lies in authenticity and care. Kim asserts that food represents truth, and that making good food with love, treating staff well, and maintaining good intentions will ultimately be valued by customers, even during difficult economic times.

The owners view their presence in Seattle as a commitment to their home city. They recognize that running a business there will not always be easy, but they remain focused on their principles. By fostering a sense of belonging and offering a unique fusion experience, they hope to contribute positively to the local community and prove that new ventures can still thrive in Madison Park.