Former marketer Caelin Smith quit her job to manage viral Persian cat Cleo. The article explores how pet influencers earn six figures through brand deals.

White collar professionals are increasingly abandoning traditional corporate careers to join the creator economy, with pet influencers emerging as the most lucrative segment of this shift. Caelin Smith, a former social media marketer, successfully transitioned to full-time content creation by managing her white Doll Face Persian cat, Cleo. This move allowed Smith to replace her office salary with income generated from viral online videos and high-value brand partnerships.

Viral Growth and Business Pivot

Smith adopted Cleo in 2020 and initially shared sporadic videos on social media platforms. An early TikTok post featuring the cat gained 25,000 followers almost overnight, but the initial momentum faded as posting became inconsistent. The trajectory changed permanently in 2023 when another video went viral, capturing Cleo meowing at the door of Smith, who is now Smith's husband. This single clip accumulated more than 30 million views on TikTok and 20 million on Instagram, demonstrating the massive reach of pet content.

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Recognizing the commercial potential, Smith began waking up at 5am to post content before heading to her full-time marketing job. By 2024, her earnings from the Cleo account matched her entire annual salary from her employer. In early 2025, Smith's employer laid off approximately half of its workforce due to tariffs. Rather than seeking another corporate position, she decided to commit fully to the influencer business, stating she went all-in on the venture just one hour after receiving her layoff notice.

Economics of Pet Influencer Deals

The financial scale of the pet influencer industry is substantial and continues to grow as brands recognize its value. Jane Peh, founder of The Woof Agency, which connects pet creators with brands, revealed that one dog influencer with between one and two million TikTok followers was charging between $30,000 and $40,000 for a single video. These fees do not include usage rights, which are often negotiated separately. Peh noted that such rates allow creators to pay their rent solely through content creation.

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Brands are increasingly allocating significant portions of their marketing budgets to this niche. Peh shared that companies are setting aside budgets of $150,000 for comprehensive creator campaigns. The industry has evolved beyond simple novelty accounts into a distinct category comparable to beauty or lifestyle sectors. Smith has built an audience of nearly 600,000 followers across Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube. Instagram remains her strongest platform for engagement and the primary source of commercial opportunities. She has secured repeat partnerships with major pet brands including Temptations and Whisker, the company behind the Litter-Robot.

Operational Challenges and Negotiation

Success in this space requires more than just a large follower count. Brands prioritize the quality and type of content a creator can produce over raw numbers. Smith has worked with two management companies that helped negotiate better prices, but she eventually decided to handle deals herself to maintain control over her email communications and brand relationships. She realized during her time with managers that she had initially been undercharging for her services.

The production process for sponsored posts is rigorous and often involves tight deadlines. Some brands give creators as little as two days to develop concepts, write scripts, storyboard, film, record voiceovers, edit the content, and secure company approval. Smith's marketing background provided her with an understanding of corporate expectations, although she had to learn to negotiate on her own behalf. Despite the complex logistics required for commercial work, Smith observes that the videos which perform best with audiences are often the ones requiring the least amount of planning.