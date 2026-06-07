Cadillac’s First F1 Point Ends in Heartbreak

Sergio Perez delivers a top-10 finish in Monaco before a post-race penalty changes everything.

Cadillac lost what would have been its first point in its brief Formula 1 history owing to a post-race time penalty for Checo Perez. Perez provisionally classified in 10th position at the conclusion of the race in Monaco but was issued a 10-second time penalty a couple of hours after the flag due to his second grid-related transgression of the afternoon.

Perez was due to start from 18th place on the grid, between the Haas drivers, but erred when he drove into the box ahead that had been left empty by Gabriel Bortoleto following a pre-race issue for the Audi driver. Consequently, Perez was handed a drive-through penalty, which dropped him behind the Aston Martin drivers. He did make progress, largely owing to the problems that afflicted rivals, prior to the race being suspended because of the track breaking up.

Perez jumped up to 12th position at the standing restart but that became 11th when Carlos Sainz was hit firstly by Nico Hulkenberg and then by Franco Colapinto, causing the Williams driver to retire. Stewards deemed Hulkenberg responsible for the collision, issuing him a 10-second time sanction, and that promoted Perez into 10th place.

But the joy for driver and team proved to be short-lived, as Perez’s Cadillac MAC-26 was deemed to be out-of-position on the grid at the standing restart. Stewards deemed that multiple video angles “showed clearly that the front right wheel of Car 11 was outside the starting box,” and the standard penalty was applied.

“It was a very difficult race for us, very tough, with the brakes, engine, we thought at some point to retire the car, but we didn’t give up. ” Speaking before the penalty was decided, Perez said: “Regardless, we got P10 on track, we got no benefit of that , I had a poor start , but the lap one of the restart was incredible.

“It was a very difficult race for us, very tough, with the brakes, engine, we thought at some point to retire the car, but we didn’t give up, the race gave us a new opportunity and we took it. ” Perez was buoyed by Cadillac’s mentality in spite of the ongoing performance and reliability limitations of the car.

“The team has to be very proud of the race was achieved, we didn’t give up, it’s something great to see from everyone in Cadillac. “A millimetre in or out, it doesn’t change the fact we got it on track by giving our best, and the rest will come, I’m confident about it. ” Perez’s Cadillac team-mate Valtteri Bottas retired from the race during the early stages due to a brake problem.

Perez’s time penalty elevated Cadillac’s main 2026 rivals, Aston Martin, into the top 10 for the first time all season, with Fernando Alonso inheriting the final point. U.K.-based Phillip Horton started covering Grands Prix while still at university and swiftly deemed that writing about Formula 1 and the behind-the-scenes machinations was much more engaging than reading centuries-old novels.

Degree gained, he went on to cover the sport full-time from 2014 and is as intrigued and excited by the destinations Formula 1 visits during its lengthy annual world tour as the racing itself. Phillip joined Autoweek in 2021 and while he has just about learned to spell in American English he has yet to find anywhere in America that makes a proper cup of tea.





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