Cadillac Makes F1 Splash with Perez and Bottas for 2026

Cadillac enters Formula 1 in 2026 with a star-studded driver lineup: Former winners Sergio Pérez and Valtteri Bottas.

Cadillac announced its grand entry into Formula 1 , confirming former Grand Prix winners Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas as its drivers for the 2026 season . The surprising news came with a video narrated by actor Keanu Reeves, highlighting the 'unmatched blend of experience, leadership and technical acumen' that the duo will bring to the team. \ Cadillac , a brand of the American company General Motors, will become Formula 1 's 11th team next season.

In the initial stages, they will utilize Ferrari engines, while General Motors is committed to developing its own engines in a U.S. headquarters before the end of the decade. \Both Perez and Bottas endured a difficult 2024 season after losing their respective seats at Red Bull and Alfa Romeo. Although they will miss the entire 2025 campaign, their experience will prove invaluable for the new team. Both drivers have been recognized for their abilities as 'second drivers,' providing consistent support to multi-time champions Max Verstappen (Perez) and Lewis Hamilton (Bottas). Perez, who debuted in 2011, has driven for Sauber, McLaren, Force India/Racing Point and Red Bull. Across 285 career starts, the Mexican boasts six race victories, 39 podium finishes, and a career-best second-place finish in the 2023 drivers' championship behind Verstappen. \Bottas began his journey in 2013 with Williams before joining Mercedes and briefly Alfa Romeo. His tenure at Mercedes from 2017 to 2021 yielded 10 race wins and runner-up finishes in the standings in both 2019 and 2020, always trailing Hamilton. The Finn boasts 67 career podiums, placing him 10th on the all-time list. \ Cadilalac's operations will be spearheaded by team principal Graeme Lowden. Notably, American racing legend Mario Andretti, the 1978 F1 champion, holds a position on the team's board of directors





