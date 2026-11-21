F1’s newest team is about to wrap up its inaugural season without scoring a single point and faces questions about how it will reach the next level.

Between Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Pérez, Cadillac has yet to earn a point in its debut season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect LAS VEGAS — A critical piece of the puzzle for the 2027 Formula One season fell into place on the Wednesday ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix when Cadillac announced that Valtteri Bottas would return to the team for another season.

The announcement ended weeks of speculation that the veteran driver could be on his way out amid struggles in races throughout the 2026 campaign. Alas, the team ultimately chose to carry on with Bottas. That’s one question answered for Cadillac. But the laundry list of others looms large as F1’s newest team stumbles its way to the end of its inaugural season.

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Entering the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend, Cadillac remains scoreless through 20 races and is dead last among the 11 teams that make up the F1 grid. The best result of 2026 came at the Chinese Grand Prix, the second race of the season back in March, when Bottas finished 13th. He and teammate Sergio Pérez have combined for 15 DNFs across 39 race entries.

As Bottas joked Wednesday at a press conference in Las Vegas, the best single drive he has this year was in the Lego race at Silverstone, the site of the British Grand Prix.

“I think I finished P3,” he said with a laugh. “I signed up to a project knowing that it’s going to be tricky, it’s going to be a bumpy road,” Bottas said. “There's still going to be bumps ahead of us, but at least they’re getting smaller, I think. ”.

The team had just 366 days between receiving formal approval to become the sport’s 11th constructor and putting two cars on the starting line at the 2026 Australian Grand Prix. Cadillac did exactly that, but also expressed its intention to become a full works team by the end of the decade, meaning it would produce its own power units in addition to the usual work of constructing the car’s chassis.

It was another ambitious goal to add to the team’s increasingly large plate. That said, leadership did its best to temper expectations whenever possible. As Graeme Lowden, Cadillac’s first team principal who was replaced in July, toldin February: “There’s not a team on that grid that hasn’t been doing this for at least a decade, if not decades, and I’m pretty sure their shareholders would be somewhat upset if we just turn up and start beating their team.

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In fact, they may be more than upset, they would be apoplectic. ” Nine months later, Cadillac isn’t beating a single team, sitting seven points behind Aston Martin and 12 points behind Williams. And it’s difficult to assess whether or not those bumps Bottas referenced are indeed shrinking, given that uncertainty swirls around the rest of the team outside of who’s in the car.

Pérez openly admitted in a media session that the team has “much more important things to focus on than drivers. ”Sergio Pérez has not finished higher than 14th in a race this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Pérez finished 18th at the Brazilian Grand Prix, the race just ahead of Las Vegas, in part due to a first pit stop that lasted 9.68 seconds—an eternity in F1.

It’s those sorts of mistakes that the 36-year-old is desperate to see the team cut down because it’s within the team’s control. But what the team really needs, according to Pérez, is a culture. Given how short the run-up was to the start of the 2026 season, it’s not surprising that there isn’t a rich tradition already built at Cadillac F1.

The team does boast a number of experienced technicians and engineers, but they simply haven’t been working together for that long. And Pérez, who was out of the sport for a year after a prolonged stint at Red Bull soured in 2024, wants to make sure that when new team members do arrive to work that they’re here for the right reasons.

“For me, it was very clear since Day 1, that I wasn’t coming back to Formula One just for the sake of being here and us being a new team, it kind of felt like a lot of people were just really happy just to be here and have a good time,” he says. “This is not something that I want to see in the team.

I want to make sure that we are a team that is pushing 100% in the factory, at track, operationally, because it’s the only way we will be able to move forward.

“I think there is no room for anyone in this team that is just happy to be here. They need to be moving out because this is a team that we’re going to be pushing super hard for the coming years to make sure we are able to progress. Cadillac has already shown that it isn’t afraid to make changes.

Lowden, who was with the team from the initial phase of the project in 2022 and was named team principal ahead of the first season, was replaced in August by Marcin Budkowski. At the time, TWG Motorsports CEO Dan Towriss said it was “always the plan” to change leadership after the build-up stage though the move came “sooner than expected.

” Uncertainty also lingers all the way up at the ownership level as Mark Walter, owner of TWG Motorsport is exploring a sale of his stake in the Cadillac F1 Team. The sale would be the latest sports team for Walter to jettison, having alreadyin June, his stake in Premier League club Chelsea in September and the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks for a reported $750 million earlier this week.

Sportico reported earlier this month that Walter is seeking a $3 billion valuation. Mark Walter has offloaded ownership stakes in various sports enterprises this year, and Cadillac F1 could be next. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect, though Towriss dismissed the idea that any sort of discussions at the ownership level affected Cadillac on an operational level.

“I think there’s a lot of speculation. You know, certainly nothing to comment on right now,” Towriss said.

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“It’s a private ownership group, so what happens behind the scenes isn't really anything that’s going to affect this team, the personnel here and what we’re doing on track. ” The lack of success on track and the executive turbulence have somewhat complicated Cadillac’s momentum in presenting itself as the premier American team in F1.

Due to no fault of the Finnish driver, announcing the return of Bottas in 2027 also went against the team’s insistence to put an American driver on the grid. Cadillac made a significant effort to give former IndyCar star Colton Herta, the team’s test driver, the opportunities needed to acquire his FIA Super License, a requirement for all F1 drivers.

Herta, who has driven in F2 this year with Cadillac’s support, met that goal in Brazil earlier this month, and still the team opted to stick by Bottas, who pointed out that the effort to get Herta the Super License has led to a lot of “noise. ”“It was always the plan this year that the team is trying to get enough points for him to get the Super Licence because if he misses it this year, it’s going to be almost impossible to get in the future,” Bottas said.

“And it doesn’t mean that you need to use him immediately. ” That seemed to be the conclusion drawn by Cadillac leadership like Towriss as well, who mentioned that the team offered Herta the reserve driver role and pointed out that Cadillac will have an open seat in 2028. Herta has struggled in F2 this year, ranking 19th among the 23 drivers that have raced in the level just below F1.

Towriss also confirmed that the 26-year-old was disappointed when told he would be left without a seat at Cadillac and that he “has decided on a direction” for his future but that talks with the team are still ongoing.

“When we look at where the team is right now and what’s needed for the team, Valtteri was the best decision going forward,” Towriss said. “But again, we’re going to continue to talk to Colton about the options that are on the table and give it a little bit of time, because I think he is disappointed to not have that opportunity.

” With Herta out of the picture for at least 2027 and perhaps beyond, Cadillac is banking on continuity between Pérez and Bottas bolstering its chances as early as next year. That’s not to say that changes won’t be coming elsewhere. Despite the midseason shift at the executive level, Towriss didn’t rule out more personnel changes for the team moving forward.

“I think you’re going to continue to see changes at the team,” Towriss said. “We’re a brand-new team in Formula 1, and as I like to say, our team is going to change. Cadillac Formula 1 is going to change more than any other team on the grid. It has to when you look at the progress that needs to be made to be competing and moving up the grid.

”That’s where Cadillac has set its new goal—and there’s no time to waste. The next F1 season isn’t that far off. With teams bound for preseason testing in Bahrain at the end of February, just over three months after the scheduled finale in Abu Dhabi, there won’t be much time for Cadillac to make adjustments or to further establish the culture that Pérez says the team badly needs.

“There is a lot of urgency because things in Formula One can change very quickly,” Pérez says. “And next year is a crucial year for Cadillac to make sure that we are able to show our progress. The time for basking in the accomplishment of bringing the car to the grid is over. It’s time for Cadillac to take a massive step toward competing.

Zach Koons is an editor and writer at Sports Illustrated who frequently writes about College Football and Formula One. He joined SI as a Breaking and Trending News writer in February 2022 before joining the programming team in 2023. Koons previously worked at The Spun and interned for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He currently hosts the “Bleav in Northwestern” podcast and received a bachelor’s in journalism from Northwestern University.