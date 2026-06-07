Cadillac gets and then loses elusive 1st point in F1 as Sergio Pérez penalized

Cadillac’s team principal has hailed an “incredible testament to the resolve of the team” as Formula 1’s newest constructor came close to an elusive first point, only to lose it to a penalty

MONACO — Cadillac's team principal hailed an “incredible testament to the resolve of the team” as Formula 1's newest constructor came close to an elusive first point, only to lose it to a penalty.

Sergio Pérez finished strongly at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday to cross the line in 10th but was bumped down to 15th after the race when he was ruled to have false-started when the race resumed after an earlier suspension. Pérez had a wheel outside his grid box at the restart, his second false start of the race after lining up in the wrong spot at the original race start.

“To finish 10th on the road is an incredible testament to the resolve of the team to keep fighting until the end,” team principal Graeme Lowdon said in a statement. “After the red flag restart, Checo drove fantastically well to make up several positions on the road — it was a real shame that the penalty dropped us back as he fought like he was going for the win.

” That penalty handed 10th and the single championship point to Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin, which has been Cadillac's closest rival through most of the season so far and had also yet to score in 2026. Pérez called the race “an amazing thing for the team” and claimed he hadn't benefited from his position at the restart"but that’s how it is — it doesn’t detract from the result today.

” The General Motors-backed team's other driver Valtteri Bottas was a non-finisher with a repeat of the brake problems which were an issue for Cadillac through the Monaco weekend.2026 World Cup Round of 16 Odds: Which Teams Will Make It? What's Next: Why Myles Garrett Can Now Become the GOAT Pass-Rusher2026 World Cup Round of 16 Odds: Which Teams Will Make It? What's Next: Why Myles Garrett Can Now Become the GOAT Pass-RusherFOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.

COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website constitutes your acceptance of these





FOXSports / 🏆 280. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cadillac F1 team's new motorhome is so nice, it was worth demolishing an elementary schoolMonaco bulldozed an elementary school to make room for Cadillac's F1 motorhome, which requires 21 trucks to haul to the iconic street circuit.

Read more »

Alexander Zverev wins the French Open for his 1st Grand Slam tennis titleIn his fourth major final, Zverev beat Flavio Cobolli 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-1 for the French Open title on Sunday.

Read more »

Pole vault star Duplantis loses for 1st time in 3 years at home Diamond League eventSwedish star Armand “Mondo” Duplantis has fallen to his first loss in the pole vault since 2023 at his home Diamond League event in Stockholm.

Read more »

A Second False Start by Sergio Pérez Strips Cadillac of Their First F1 PointAston Martin earned its first point of the season as Sergio Pérez and Cadillac were stripped of their 10th-place finish and first F1 point.

Read more »