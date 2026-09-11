Cadillac Escalade IQ vs Escalade-V: Two Flagships at $160,000

Cadillac's electric Escalade IQ and supercharged Escalade-V cost roughly the same, but the IQ offers 465 miles of EPA range versus 312 miles for the V. The price match puts luxury buyers in a rare choice.

Cadillac now offers two flagship Escalades at roughly $160,000 each: the supercharged Escalade-V, which uses a 682-horsepower V-8, and the all-electric Escalade IQ, which produces 750 horsepower. The Cadillac Escalade IQ carries 465 miles of EPA-rated range, compared with 312 miles for the Escalade-V, and its newer platform signals where General Motors is placing its long-term luxury bets.

Cadillac has taken an unusual approach with its flagship SUV. Rather than building an electric Escalade that simply mirrors the gas version, the company has created two distinct vehicles that share a nameplate but little else. Buyers now face a rare decision between two Cadillac flagships priced at the same point.

Also read Would You Rather: Cadillac Escalade IQ vs. Escalade-V

Cadillac Escalade IQ Matches the V-8 on Performance

The Cadillac Escalade IQ weighs 9,120 pounds, while the Escalade-V weighs 6,290 pounds, yet the electric SUV trails the gas model by only two-tenths of a second to 60 mph. The times are 4.5 seconds for the IQ and 4.3 seconds for the V.

In passing maneuvers, the electric SUV is quicker. The Escalade IQ accelerates from 50 to 70 mph in 2.6 seconds, compared with 3.1 seconds for the Escalade-V. The IQ also delivers the longer range, which reverses the usual assumption that gas vehicles hold the advantage on distance.

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The IQ's range is a genuine competitive advantage. In most electric versus gas comparisons, the gas vehicle wins on range and refueling speed. In this pairing, the Escalade IQ wins on range, while the Escalade-V wins on refueling speed. Its 24-gallon tank and fast refueling remain compelling for buyers who tow or take long road trips in remote areas.

Why Cadillac Built Two Different Flagships

Cadillac is not following the common path of making an electric version of an existing model. The Escalade IQ rides on General Motors' Ultium electric platform, while the Escalade-V uses the traditional body-on-frame architecture shared with the Chevrolet Tahoe and GMC Yukon. Both vehicles aim for maximum presence and maximum luxury, but they diverge in nearly every engineering detail.

This divergence is deliberate. Cadillac is hedging its bets by offering traditional buyers the V-8 experience, including supercharged V-8 sound and a long association with the nameplate, while building a separate identity for its electric flagship. The Escalade IQ is also more than a foot longer than the gas Escalade and features rear-axle steering that the V lacks.

The Escalade IQ's curb weight is extraordinary, even for a full-size electric SUV. It is roughly 45 percent heavier than the already substantial Escalade-V. The IQ's dual-motor electric powertrain delivers instant torque, which allows it to match the V in a drag race and beat it in rolling acceleration. Rear-axle steering further helps mask the weight in daily driving.

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Curated by Cadillac Adds Exclusivity and Future Battery Gains

The Escalade IQ is the only Escalade eligible for the Curated by Cadillac program, which adds $54,995 to the price and offers 44 interior color choices. The Escalade-V has no comparable program and shares its visual language more closely with mainstream General Motors full-size SUVs.

Cadillac treats the program as a high-margin customization play. It differentiates the Escalade IQ from the Escalade-V and captures additional revenue from buyers who want a one-of-one vehicle. For Cadillac, the IQ serves as a platform for selling exclusivity, not just an electric drivetrain.

General Motors has announced a forthcoming battery chemistry that will improve range while being 20 percent more compact. As General Motors' battery technology improves, the case for the electric Escalade strengthens, which explains why the Escalade IQ sits at the center of Cadillac's future flagship strategy.