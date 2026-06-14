Cadillac Continues to Lead at Le Mans Halfway Point as Toyota Puts on the Pressure

The Cadillacs have come alive under the cover of night in the 24 Hours of Le Mans as the No. 12 leads over it's teammate.

Cadillac continued to lead the 94th running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, coming to the halfway point, this time with both Hertz Team Jota and Cadillac V-Series, with R at the helm.

With the minutes remaining in the 12th hour, the leading No. 38 came to pit for a driver's change, giving the lead to it's garagemate, the No. 12, ahead of the halfway mark. Sebastian Bourdais took over for Jack Aiken in the No. 38 on the driver's change.

All three Cadillacs, the HTJ and the WTR No. 101, seemingly came alive under the cooler temperatures of the night run and with a switch to soft tires to start the second six hours. Before the cycle of pit stops, Ryō Hirakawa in the No. 8 Toyota TR010 was running in third behind the Cadillacs. The Toyota led at the nine-hour mark following the first safety car of the race.

So far, the only safety car came during the eighth hour, shaking up the nighttime stint of the 94th 24 Hours of Le Mans. The race ran under the safety car for 40 minutes as the fireworks show entertained the spectators. This was caused by contact between the No. 54 Vista AF Corse Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo and the No. 88 Ford Mustang GT3 EVO, sending the Ferrari off course at Tertre Rouge.

The timing worked out well for spectators and drivers, as the midnight firework and drone show fell perfectly within the slow period. The No. 8 Toyota TR010 took over the lead from the Hertz Team JOTA Cadillac duo at the nine-hour mark before the Cadillacs fought back. In the 10th hour, the No. 8 passed the No. 12 Cadillac on pace for second. The No. 12 took back second from Toyota on the next cycle of stops.

The No. 20 BMW hasn't been a contender for the lead since the sunset, but it has stayed in the action and ran fourth heading into the halfway pit cycle. The second quarter of the race was bookended by cautions, with the Safety Car in the eighth hour and two FCYs in the 11th hour.

With 34 minutes to go in the first half, problems for the GMR-001 No. 19 of Paul-Loup Chatin as his Genesis could not refire after the second FCY of the race, Chatin pulled to the side of the track in the dark, waiting to refire, but too much time passed, thus triggering the third FCY of the race. Chatin and the No. 19 was the better running of the Freshman team, running as high as fourth place thanks to pit cycles.

They’re now scored one position behind their teammates in the No. 17 in 12th and 13th. Both GMRs have stayed on the main lap. Victoria Beaver is a nomadic sports writer who spends her time hopping between race tracks and hippie farms. She’s covered every corner of motorsports that will let her in from 410 Sprints to NASCAR to Supercross.

Her daily driver is a 2010 Subaru that she refused to do the smallest amount of preventative maintenance on. Instead, she spends her free time and money building a 42-foot Skoolie to one day travel the country full time.





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