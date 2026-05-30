Cadets rappel 40-foot tower during JROTC camp at JBER

The JROTC Cadet Leadership Camp took place at JBER for high school students.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson welcomed dozens of high school Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps cadets on base during its JROTC Cadet Leadership Camp.

“We help build their confidence, overcome their fears, and develop their leadership skills,” Sgt. 1st Class Michael Roberts, with the Alaska Army National Guard, said. During the week-long event, cadets ranging from 16 to 18 years old participated in various events — ranging from obstacle course and flying in Chinook helicopters to rappelling down a 90-degree, 40-foot tower.

“The purpose of this event is really just to challenge them to kind of show them what military activities are like, help them with camaraderie and develop their skills as young adults,” Roberts said. One of the participants on site was 17-year-old Cadet Maj. Christine Han. She told Alaska’s News Source this was her fourth year attending the program.

“I want to serve the community and serve the nation and help protect and serve the country,” Han said. During the camp, Han said, cadets learn leadership and communication skills. Han adds that cadets can benefit from the program, even if going into the military is not their future career path.

“Even if they don’t want to go into the military, it’s a great opportunity to gain new experiences,” Han said. Police name man shot, killed by 3 officers on east Anchorage roadway Artist behind Anchorage whale mural says federal law was violated when Dallas work was painted over for FIFA World CupTemperatures climb 10 to 15 degrees over the next week





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JROTC Cadet Leadership Camp WHEN IS THE JROTC Cadet Leadership Camp WHAT IS JROTIC WHAT IS THE PURPOSE OF JROTC Cadet Leadership Camp Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps WHAT CAN Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps C WHO IS PART OF THE JROTC LEADERSHIP WHAT HAPPENS AT THE JROTC LEADERSHIP CAMP JBER ALASKA MILTIARY LIFE MILITARY JBER MILITARY YOUTH MILITARY YOUTH MILITARY PROGRAM FOR YOUTH ALASKA MILITARY HIGH SCHOOL PROGRAMS

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