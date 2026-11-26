Arizona quarterback Cade Fifita prepares for his final home game against Arizona State after setting multiple program records for passing yards and touchdowns, earning accolades as a leader and one of the greatest human beings to play college football.

has the arm to fit balls into incredibly tight spaces, mobility to turn negative plays into positive ones, intelligence to understand nearly every situation on a football field.record book.

He's a leader on and off the field, with his voice and his actions. He's unflinchingly loyal, generous, intertwined with the Tucson community.

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“I don't know if I'll be around another like him,” Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege said. “He's the greatest human being I've ever been around. ” Fifita will pen the penultimate chapter of his college career Saturday against Arizona State in the 100th playing of the Territorial Cup rivalry.