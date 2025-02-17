Cade Cunningham's NBA All-Star Weekend: Highlights and Takeaways

A look at Cade Cunningham's performance in the NBA Rising Stars events, including his participation in the 3-Point Contest and the Rising Stars Game.

Cade Cunningham's weekend in San Francisco for the NBA Rising Stars events proved to be a mixed bag. While he didn't secure a victory on the court, he made a notable impression in both the 3-Point Contest and the Rising Stars Game. Despite facing a roster brimming with established global superstars, Cunningham showcased his skills, particularly with a highlight-reel dunk against Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs.

Cunningham's participation in the Rising Stars Game was brief, logging just five minutes on the court. However, he made the most of his time, contributing five points on 66 percent shooting, along with a rebound and an assist. He was the lone player on his team to register a positive plus-minus, indicating his impactful presence despite limited minutes.Prior to the Rising Stars Game, Cunningham competed in the NBA's 3-Point Contest on Saturday. Although he finished above players like Norman Powell of the Los Angeles Lakers and Cam Johnson of the Brooklyn Nets, he missed advancing to the next round with a score of 16 points. Damian Lillard, Jalen Brunson, Darius Garland, Buddy Hield, and Tyler Herro all outperformed him, with Garland, Hield, and Herro advancing to the final round. Tyler Herro ultimately emerged victorious, capturing the title with a score of 24 points. As Cunningham returns to Detroit, he carries valuable experience from the weekend's festivities, having participated in events that only a select few players get to be a part of annually. The Pistons, currently holding the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, will resume their season after the All-Star break





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

CADE CUNNINGHAM NBA ALL-STAR WEEKEND RISING STARS 3-POINT CONTEST DETROIT PISTONS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cade Cunningham Lands Support From NBA Legends Amid All-Star PushCade Cunningham gets support from multiple NBA legends.

Read more »

Cade Cunningham's Hot Streak and Other NBA Pick6 Plays for Friday NightDiscover expert NBA picks for Friday's games, including insights on Cade Cunningham's impressive performance, Tyrese Maxey's scoring potential, and Russell Westbrook's resurgence with the Denver Nuggets.

Read more »

Cade Cunningham to Become First Former Cowboy in NBA 3-Point ContestOklahoma State's former superstar is getting recognized for his shooting ability.

Read more »

Best NBA Player Props Today for Feb. 9: Count On CunninghamOur trio of NBA prop picks highlight Cade Cunningham, Tyrese Maxey, and Scottie Barnes.

Read more »

Cade Cunningham scores 29 points to lead Pistons past cold-shooting HawksCade Cunningham had 29 points and 11 assists and the Detroit Pistons won for the seventh time it their last eight road games, 114-104 over the Atlanta Hawks. Malik Beasley had 19 points off the bench and Ausar Thompson had 16 points for Detroit.

Read more »

Pistons Star Cade Cunningham Put Ahead of LaMelo Ball for Key ReasonPistons guard held in higher regard than former All-Star.

Read more »