Cactus Custody Launches Mobile Approval Tool for Enhanced Security and User Control

Cactus Custody, a leading institutional digital asset custodian, introduces a revolutionary mobile approval tool that eliminates device restrictions and prioritizes security. The tool empowers users to approve requests seamlessly and securely, even while traveling, ensuring business continuity and mitigating potential delays.

Cactus Custody , a trusted institutional digital asset custodian, has launched a groundbreaking mobile approval tool that prioritizes user control and security. This innovative tool leverages the latest advancements in authentication and web application technologies to eliminate device limitations, empowering users to manage approvals seamlessly even while on the go. Traditional approval processes often rely on specific devices, creating potential bottlenecks and delays.

The Cactus Mobile Approval Tool streamlines this process significantly by integrating Passkey authentication and Progressive Web App (PWA) technology. Users can approve requests instantly and securely, without needing a laptop, ensuring business continuity even when traveling or on vacation. The tool's robust security features include Passkey + UKey authentication, device fingerprint binding, and Face ID for multi-factor authentication. This combination ensures end-to-end protection against unauthorized access and account compromise. Cactus Custody, known for its commitment to security and compliance, holds an ISO certification, a Hong Kong license (TC006789), and operates under a temporary exemption from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). The company adheres to the highest capital reserve and Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) standards, guaranteeing secure and compliant asset management. Their mission statement reflects their unwavering dedication: Security first. Integrity always





Cactus Custody Mobile Approval Tool Passkey Authentication PWA Security Compliance Digital Asset Custody

