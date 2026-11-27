A man was arrested after he allegedly broke into a home and flooded it — potentially causing up to $50,000 in damages.

A man was arrested on May 23, 2026, facing four counts of attempted aggravated murder after police said he fired his gun 17 times at an occupied vehicle in Logan.

A man was arrested after he allegedly broke into a home and flooded it — potentially causing up to $50,000 in damages. Matthew Reno Adams, 53, was arrested on suspicion of burglary of a dwelling, a second-degree felony; property damage/destruction, a second-degree felony; and theft, a class B misdemeanor. On October 25, officers with the Logan City Police Department responded to a residential burglary that reportedly happened the day before.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A man said he had left his home and spent the night elsewhere. When he came back, he discovered that his kitchen and laundry room had been intentionally flooded. He provided officers with security footage, showing the suspect attempting to enter through the front door before walking through an unlocked sliding glass door. The suspect was wearing black gloves, a white mask, black pants, a blue shirt, and black shoes.