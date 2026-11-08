Cach Mercer Faces Strictly Criticism and Fan Outrage Over Waltz Score

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Cach Mercer received low marks for his Waltz, sparking fan outrage and debate over judging consistency and partner suitability.

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Cach Mercer appeared visibly distressed on Saturday evening following a critically harsh evaluation of his Waltz performance. The former Love Island star, who has struggled with ballroom technique throughout the series, found himself and professional partner Maddie Ingoldsby at the bottom of the leaderboard with a total score of 26 points. The low score placed significant pressure on their survival in the competition, leaving Mercer looking downcast as he processed the judges' detailed feedback.

Judges Deliver Harsh Technical Critique

Head judge Shirley Ballas opened the commentary by identifying 'way too many foot errors' in the couple's routine, a fundamental technical flaw that significantly impacted their standing. Craig Revel Horwood reinforced this assessment, noting that 'the posture was poor and the frame wasn't great,' highlighting specific technical deficiencies in their ballroom execution. The combined critique created a difficult atmosphere for the contestant, who appeared to hold back tears while receiving the feedback from the panel.

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Despite the negative remarks from Ballas and Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke offered a more supportive perspective on the performance. Both judges gushed over their enjoyment of watching Mercer dance, acknowledging his natural talent and stage presence. Shirley Ballas attempted to bolster Mercer's morale by adding, 'Don't give up I still think you are a frontrunner,' suggesting that despite the technical errors, his overall trajectory in the competition remains strong.

Fan Backlash Over Scoring Inconsistency

Following the broadcast, audiences took to social media to express outrage at the scoring, with many accusing the judging panel of inconsistency and unfair bias against the Love Island alumni. Viewers argued that the couple deserved higher marks, with comments including 'So undermarked I LOVE watching them dance' and 'This did NOT deserve a 4 or 6! What is their problem???'. The backlash suggests a significant disconnect between the public's perception of the performance and the judges' technical assessment.

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Cach Mercer himself addressed the disappointment directly after the show, speaking to host Johannes Radebe about his emotional reaction to the scores. He admitted, 'I was excited to stay in the membership band but I feel like I went down tonight based on those reactions.' His comments indicate that the harsh verbal critique, rather than just the numerical score, heavily influenced his self-perception of the performance's success.

Choreography and Partner Dynamics Under Scrutiny

Professional dancer Maddie Ingoldsby has faced ongoing scrutiny regarding her choreography skills, with some viewers arguing that her lack of technical expertise is hindering Mercer's progress. Ingoldsby, who joined the show this year, has previously claimed she is 'doing her best' after being accused of letting down her partner. In a TikTok response last month, she lip-synced to a viral sound, stating 'My best' when asked what she does, a subtle nod to the criticism she has received throughout the series.

Previous performances, such as their cha-cha-cha to 'Beggin'' by Måneskin, have also drawn criticism, resulting in a score of 24 points. Motsi Mabuse noted that while the routine was saved by Mercer's talent, it lacked technical steps and proper Latin technique. Fans have debated whether Ingoldsby's choreography relies too heavily on Mercer's freestyle style rather than enforcing the required ballroom fundamentals, with some suggesting she may not be the optimal partner for his success.

Impact on Competition Future and Next Steps

The combination of low scores and technical criticism places significant pressure on Mercer and Ingoldsby to improve their ballroom technique in upcoming weeks. The public's strong support for the couple may influence voting, but their survival will likely depend on demonstrating clearer technical proficiency to satisfy the judges. With previous warnings about 'insufficient practice' and concerns about basic heel leads, the pair must address these foundational errors to avoid elimination.

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As the competition progresses, the focus will shift to whether Mercer can integrate the technical advice from Ballas and Horwood while maintaining the natural energy that Motsi and Anton praised. The outcome will determine if the public's favorable view of their entertainment value can outweigh the judges' strict adherence to ballroom standards. Strictly Come Dancing continues to air, with the next episode determining the fate of this high-profile pairing.