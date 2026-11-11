Cabinet Pushes Heathrow Expansion as Labour Tensions Mount

Cabinet ministers rally behind a third runway at Heathrow, while Labour leader Andy Burnham remains ambivalent, sparking internal conflict and a looming Commons vote next year.

Cabinet ministers today intensified pressure on Labour leader Andy Burnham over the proposed third runway at Heathrow, signalling a sharp rise in internal party tensions. The expansion, which would add a 3,500‑metre runway and potentially move the M25 motorway, has become a focal point for government support and opposition alike.

Government Champions the Third Runway

Chancellor John Healey confirmed that the government is behind the Heathrow expansion, despite Prime Minister Keir Starmer's historically cautious stance. Healey told the Treasury Select Committee that successful airports often drive regional economic growth, citing examples from Manchester and London. He added that the Department for Transport, not the Treasury, leads the assessment following the consultation period.

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Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander echoed this enthusiasm at the Airlines UK conference, describing the project as a "shot in the arm" for the South East. Alexander highlighted the potential for tens of millions of extra passengers, thousands of new jobs, and new routes, and said the government had moved "heaven and earth" to deliver a draft National Policy Statement faster than expected.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds, Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, and Net Zero Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh are also seen as key supporters, while Miliband and Fahnbulleh reportedly remain more sceptical. The cabinet's alignment suggests a forthcoming battle over the project's fate, with a Commons vote anticipated next year, though no timetable has been fixed.

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Labour Leader's Ambivalent Stance

Andy Burnham, who entered the role of Prime Minister's chief of staff in No10, has maintained a distinctly ambivalent tone since taking office. In January last year, while still mayor of Greater Manchester, Burnham called the expansion a "model for an ever‑overheating UK economy" and warned it could not come at the expense of essential investment in northern infrastructure.

In 2018 Burnham said he was against a third runway at Heathrow because of the need to limit national levels of aviation, advocating the use of spare capacity at Manchester and Birmingham instead. He later warned that the expansion would "trap infrastructure spending inside the M25 for ten years."

Despite these reservations, Burnham's position has not shifted dramatically, leaving the cabinet's push for the project to clash with his cautious approach. The Prime Minister's record of attacks on the proposal, dating back years, further complicates the internal dynamics.

Impending Decision and Future Timeline

Heathrow Airport Limited seeks permission to build the full‑length runway, a move that would require relocating the M25 motorway. Rachel Reeves, a Labour MP, stated in June that she was determined to get "spades in the ground" for the third runway in the current Parliament and aimed to finish the project by 2035. However, recent suggestions indicate that 2039 may be the earliest possible completion year, with planning permission potentially finalised in 2029.

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The government is currently reviewing responses to a consultation on the national planning statement. A Commons vote is expected next year, but sources confirm that no definitive timetable has been set. The outcome will determine whether the Heathrow expansion proceeds, reshaping the South East's infrastructure landscape and influencing national economic growth strategies.