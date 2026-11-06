Cabinet Office to Release Mandelson US Ambassador Files Before Christmas

The UK Cabinet Office confirms new documents regarding Lord Peter Mandelson's ambassadorship will be published before December 17, following Metropolitan Police clearance.

London is preparing for a significant release of government records concerning the appointment of Lord Peter Mandelson as the UK ambassador to the United States. The Cabinet Office has confirmed that additional files will be published before Christmas, following a directive from the House of Commons. This development marks a new phase in the public transparency of Mandelson's tenure, which has been surrounded by intense scrutiny and political controversy.

Publication Timeline and Police Clearance

Cat Little, the permanent secretary to the Cabinet Office, announced on Thursday that the process to lay these documents before the House will be completed before the parliamentary recess begins on December 17. Little confirmed that the Cabinet Office received official assessment from the Metropolitan Police stating that certain documents can now be released without prejudicing their ongoing investigation. The government is currently preparing these files for publication in response to a parliamentary motion known as a humble address, which was initiated by MPs earlier this year.

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The initial release of Mandelson files occurred earlier in the year after members of parliament voted to demand their transparency. However, a significant portion of the archives was initially withheld to protect a sensitive law enforcement probe. The Metropolitan Police were investigating allegations that Mandelson passed market-sensitive government information to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The decision to release the documents now rests on the police conclusion that publication no longer poses a risk to that specific legal inquiry.

Security Vetting and Confidentiality Review

Before the documents become publicly available, they must undergo a rigorous review process to ensure national security and international relations are not compromised. Cat Little noted that the files will be assessed to determine if any redactions are necessary. If sensitive information is identified, the documents may be referred to the Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC). Lord Beamish, a Labour peer who chairs the ISC, has been formally informed of this protocol through an official letter from Little.

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Members of the ISC will have access to the unredacted versions of these files before they are shared with the general public. This ensures that intelligence and security experts can verify that no classified data is exposed. Little also clarified that some documents will continue to be held back at the request of the Metropolitan Police. These specific items will only be published when the Cabinet Office is certain that their release poses no risk to the ongoing investigation or any subsequent legal proceedings.

Background of the Mandelson Appointment

Lord Peter Mandelson assumed the role of UK ambassador to Washington in February of last year, following his appointment by former Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. His tenure was abruptly ended in September 2025 after a series of emails were leaked to the press. These communications revealed that Mandelson had sent supportive messages to Jeffrey Epstein even as the convicted sex offender faced jail time for serious offenses. Sir Keir Starmer subsequently sacked Mandelson in response to the scandal that erupted from these disclosures.

The leaked documents from June revealed significant gaps in the security vetting process for high-level government appointments. An email from a member of the Government Security Group to Cabinet Office colleagues admitted a lack of familiarity with the enhanced clearance system known as Strap. This official confessed to never knowing how the system worked, despite suggesting that Mandelson might be exempt from certain requirements due to his status as an ennobled peer.

Political Reactions and Ongoing Investigations

The scrutiny extends beyond just the administrative failures in vetting. Internal communications show that in a 2025 message to Cabinet minister Pat McFadden, Lord Mandelson criticized the current government leadership. He wrote that Sir Keir Starmer lacked verve, adding that the Cabinet as a whole shared this deficiency. These comments highlight the internal tensions that existed within the Labour government during Mandelson's brief time as ambassador.

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Correspondence from Cat Little indicates that this notification was not limited to the Intelligence and Security Committee. She also wrote to Conservative MP Simon Hoare, who chairs the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, and to Labour MP Dame Emily Thornberry, who chairs the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee. This widespread distribution ensures that key parliamentary stakeholders are aligned with the timeline and conditions of the document release.

The Metropolitan Police have maintained a consistent stance throughout this period, confirming that their investigation into alleged misconduct in public office remains active. The spokesperson emphasized that the probe is ongoing, which explains the prolonged period of secrecy surrounding certain aspects of Mandelson's correspondence with Jeffrey Epstein. The release of these new files represents a delicate balance between the public's right to know and the integrity of an active criminal investigation.

Implications for Future Transparency

This latest tranche of documents adds to the growing body of evidence regarding the complexities of appointing senior diplomatic figures in the UK. The admission by security officials that they were unfamiliar with the Strap clearance system raises questions about the robustness of vetting protocols for high-level appointments. The fact that Mandelson was granted exemptions or unclear statuses highlights potential vulnerabilities in the security architecture.

As the December 17 deadline approaches, attention will shift to the contents of the newly released files. Observers will look for further details on the nature of Mandelson's interactions with Jeffrey Epstein and whether other government officials were aware of the relationships in question. The publication of these records will serve as a test of the government's commitment to transparency and accountability in the wake of the scandal.