Cabinet Office Dossier: £28billion of British Public Money Ended Up in the Hands of Terrorists, Hostile States, and Criminals

The revelation that a classified Cabinet Office dossier found that almost £28billion of British public money ended up in the hands of terrorists, hostile states, and criminals between 2015 and 2021 should have triggered an immediate national scandal. However, the report was sat on, and the political fallout was deemed more dangerous than the fact that taxpayers' money was finding its way to those who most wish Britain harm.

The revelation that a classified Cabinet Office dossier found that almost £28billion of British public money ended up in the hands of terrorists, hostile states , and criminals between 2015 and 2021 should have triggered an immediate national scandal.

However, the report, commissioned and produced by the Cabinet Office in 2023, was sat on. The political fallout was deemed more dangerous than the fact that taxpayers' money was finding its way to those who most wish Britain harm. The dossier's findings are, for me, unsurprising – and, as I know full well, the rot begins at home. A couple of years ago, I began investigating several institutions linked to the Iranian regime operating openly in Britain.

In Maida Vale, north London, I visited the Islamic Centre of England, effectively the now happily dead Ayatollah Khamenei's outpost in the capital. Nearby sits the School of the Islamic Republic of Iran, where footage emerged of children singing songs pledging allegiance to Iran's Supreme Leader. Exactly the sort of places we should be shutting down, right? Not according to the Government, which – I discovered – saw fit to dole out hundreds of thousands of taxpayers' money to them.

During Covid, the Islamic College of London received £205,000 in furlough payments and the Islamic Centre almost £250,000. These sums were doled out to a regime whose Supreme Leader denounced British vaccines and described Covid as a 'Zionist bioweapon'. During Covid, the Islamic College of London received £205,000 in furlough payments and the Islamic Centre almost £250,000. These cash injections pale in comparison to the £28billion identified in the newly released Cabinet Office dossier.

But the principle is the same: a state apparatus so consumed by process and staggering incompetence that it failed to ask the most basic question of all; who exactly are we funding? If that could happen here, in London, under the noses of our own authorities, why should anyone be surprised that billions sent overseas disappear into far darker places? In theory, at least, foreign aid remains an important tool of statecraft.

It allows Britain to project 'influence' on the global stage, alleviate suffering, stabilise fragile regions and build alliances –even if we often act like we are still richer than we are. Meanwhile, the Foreign Office, Ministry of Defence and taxpayer-funded charities not only provide humanitarian relief but also assist those battling the most regressive and imperialist of global actors. Many of their projects do great work and are an asset to the British state.

But all too often, instead of a tool of soft power and altruism, foreign aid has become the plaything of an ideologically driven bureaucracy more interested in advancing fashionable causes than British interests. Sometimes the consequences are merely embarrassing. And sometimes they are far more serious. Consider what the dossier uncovered.

Money sent to relieve suffering in Syria was hoovered up by Islamic State terrorists. British research was funnelled to institutions linked to China's military machine. British taxpayers helped to fund a defence technology company that was later bought into by a Kremlin-linked investor. In effect, we helped build an asset from which Moscow could profit.

Our public cash is flowing, directly or indirectly, to the world's most malign trinity. Russia is waging the largest war in Europe since 1945. China is increasingly identified by our military and defence communities as Britain's foremost long-term strategic challenge, while Iran, when it's not sending its assassins on to British soil, is now holding the world economy hostage in the Strait of Hormuz. Our public cash is flowing, directly or indirectly, to the world's most malign trinity.

Yet this is only one side of the story. The total spend by the British government on foreign aid between 2015 to 2021 was approximately £96.4billion. So where was the rest of this cash spent? The answer would be comic if it were not being paid for by all of us.

If you think you know about foreign aid waste – and the Daily Mail has covered many of its worst excesses in the past – think again. Just consider some of the absurdities we have funded. Readers may remember that, from 2013 to 2016, £15million was spent on a scheme aimed at reducing the flatulence of Colombian cattle to help combat climate change.

And £25million was splurged on teaming up meteorologists with Kenyan 'rainmakers', to watch patterns of ants and better try to predict the weather. A staggering £285million or so was spent on an airport on the remote South Atlantic island of St Helena. The problem? It was unusable because winds made it too dangerous to land aircraft.

But don't worry, it wasn't a total loss: the airstrip was able to be used as a go-karting circuit





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Cabinet Office Dossier £28Billion British Public Money Terrorists Hostile States Criminals Iranian Regime Islamic Centre Of England Islamic College Of London Foreign Aid Waste Absurdities Climate Change Go-Karting Circuit

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