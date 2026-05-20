Cabinet Ministers Scrambling for Survival as Labour Preps for Post-Starmer Era

Rachel Reeves' allies are bolstering her role in Labour's post-Starmer era, warning that putting Ed Miliband in charge of the Treasury would leave the party with two white men at the top. Meanwhile, the author discusses Cabinet ministers starting a scramble for survival and Andy Burnham emerging as the potential next Prime Minister.

Rachel Reeves ' allies are discussing her value to Andy Burnham as Labour prepares for a post-Starmer era. They argue that Burnham needs an individual who the bond markets trust , as the Greater Manchester Mayor will be in charge of the economy if he succeeds in ascending to No10.

The text also mentions concerns about putting Ed Miliband in charge of the Treasury, as it would result in two white men at the top of Government. The author warns readers to expect a mad scramble for survival among Cabinet ministers





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Rachel Reeves Andy Burnham Post-Starmer Era Bond Markets Trust Bond Markets Polls Gibraltar Economy Reform UK Robert Kenyon Cabinet Ministers Mad Scramble Josh Simons Paris Agreement Net Zero Parliamentary Labour Party National Executive Committee GG

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