Cabinet Minister Indicates No Intervention for Johnson, as Campaign to Remove Him from Office Increases

The article discusses the growing effort to oust Prime Minister Boris Johnson from office, with Cabinet members expressing doubts over his continued leadership and the reality of his fate being sealed. It also covers the strategy of the leadership challengers seeking to bring down the Prime Minister, and the deliberations behind the scenes to ensure a smooth transition of power.

A few hours after Keir Starmer ’s 'reset speech', the campaign to remove Prime Minister Boris Johnson from office appeared to take shape. Conspiracy theories spread that Starmer would be told to step down during the Cabinet meeting.

Meanwhile, some Cabinet members hinted that the proposition had been discussed, while others thought it was unlikely. However, there was a consensus that the Prime Minister's fate had been sealed. The carefully prepared strategy involved negotiating with Catherine West to relinquish her leadership challenge and calling for a clear timetable for resignation from supportive MPs. According to some sources, the planned action would begin with Parliamentary Labour Party members mobilizing, followed by ministerial resignations and finally the Cabinet





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Cabinet Johnson Starmer Conspiracy Theories Leadership Challenge Negotiations Mobilizing Cabinet Meeting Vestment Of Trust

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