Cabinet Minister Admits 'Oversight' Over Meeting with Peter Mandelson's Lobbying Firm

Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander has expressed regret for failing to disclose a meeting with Peter Mandelson's lobbying firm. The revelation was made after a huge dump of messages was released earlier this month.

A Cabinet minister, Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander , has expressed regret for failing to disclose a meeting with Peter Mandelson 's lobbying firm . The revelation was made after a huge dump of messages was released earlier this month.

The correspondence with Mandelson showed that the New Labour architect had introduced Mr Alexander, then trade minister, to a 'trade expert' in July 2024. The meeting was held on July 31, 2024, and covered general trade policy across the globe. There was no discussion of named businesses or any ongoing role for Global Counsel. Mr Alexander delegated the transparency reporting to officials, who failed to do so.

He became aware of the omission in March 2026, while complying with the Humble Address. The Prime Minister has replied that while the 'administrative oversight is regrettable', Mr Alexander 'acted appropriately when the issue was identified, including engaging with the independent adviser on ministerial standards, and I consider no further action to be needed'. Mr Alexander, who returned to elected politics in the 2024 general election, faced calls to quit over his ties to Mandelson.

The exchanges showed Mr Alexander welcoming his US Ambassador appointment as 'good news' and thanking him for being 'influential' in his 'whole improbable journey'. The correspondence with Mandelson showed the New Labour architect had introduced Mr Alexander - then trade minister - to a 'trade expert' in July 2024. MPs voted earlier this year to force the disclosure of documents relating to Lord Mandelson's time as ambassador.

Conservative Party chairman Kevin Hollinrake said: 'This is an extraordinary 'oversight' from Douglas Alexander and is yet more evidence of the cosy relationship he has enjoyed with the 'best pal' of the world's most notorious paedophile.

'It is clear that the influence of Peter Mandelson and Global Counsel stretches right across Government. Labour ministers must now come clean about any further undeclared meetings with Global Counsel staff or clients.





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