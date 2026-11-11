Cabin Crew Abuse Linked to Alcohol in Unite Aviation Survey

A Unite survey found widespread abuse across aviation, with 95 per cent of cabin crew citing alcohol as the biggest trigger. A former cabin crew member explains how staff spot risks early.

Cabin crew face abuse and harassment across the aviation sector, according to the latest survey from the union Unite. The survey found that 74 per cent of workers at Gatwick receive verbal abuse every month, and 42 per cent report physical abuse. A former cabin crew member, who spent 25 years working in the air, says the experience described in the survey was a daily part of her own working life for years.

The union's survey identified alcohol as by far the biggest trigger, cited by 95 per cent of cabin crew. The former crew member argues that many adults overestimate how much they can drink, and some also assume they can safely combine alcohol with prescription medication designed to relax them or with other drugs.

Also read Germany set to get its first female president as governing parties unite around ex-minister

Alcohol Is the Biggest Trigger for Cabin Crew Abuse

Alcohol was cited by 95 per cent of cabin crew in the Unite survey as the main trigger for abuse on board. The former crew member says the problem is rooted in passengers testing their own tolerance at cruising altitude, where the effects of drink and medication can become dangerous.

She describes an aircraft cabin at 35,000ft as a place where misguided confidence is put to the test. In her view, the fallout is something cabin crew see regularly, and it often begins long before the most serious incidents occur.

Advertisement

How Cabin Crew Spot Intoxicated Passengers Early

Cabin crew monitor passengers closely from the moment they board, and the watch continues after drinks are served. The former crew member says she was constantly assessing which passengers needed closer observation, which needed to be slowed down, and which must not be served another drink.

Ground staff at the airport sometimes warned crew about passengers they felt should be watched. On one flight from Gatwick, passengers were delayed by half an hour before take-off, and a woman slumped in her seat was drinking from a bottle she had hidden in her Mulberry handbag. The crew member says she repeatedly asked the passenger to switch off her phone, and only stopped the cycle when she warned that she could be removed from the flight.

Groups of women are generally less likely than groups of lads to become completely intoxicated on a flight, the former crew member says. However, she notes that a woman travelling alone could be a concern, particularly after a delay, when some passengers drink large 250ml glasses of wine in the airport bar next to the departure gate.

Physical Safety Risks Posed by Intoxicated Passengers

Intoxicated passengers can create serious safety risks in the air, and the former crew member describes one incident on a daytime flight to a Spanish city. She noticed a young man with dilated pupils who kept wiping his nose and talking rapidly to the passenger beside him, and she suspected he had taken cocaine, although she had no way of confirming it.

Advertisement

The situation escalated halfway through the flight when the man got up and walked towards the emergency exit, announcing that he needed to get off. The crew member, who was five foot two, said he was at least six feet tall and was clearly preparing to try to open the door. She shouted at him that he was not going to do that, and then marched him back to his seat.

She says she later thought she ought to report the incident to the purser, who is responsible for cabin safety. She also says she hopes the man's seat and name were placed on a banned list, although the source does not confirm whether that happened.

The former crew member says the experience left a lasting impression on her, particularly because it was her first encounter with a passenger who was so clearly high. Her account shows how quickly a routine flight can turn into a safety emergency when alcohol or drugs are involved.