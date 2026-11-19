The direct-sales women's fashion and personal styling company is looking to elevate and grow with new appointments and partnership with Erin Walsh.

The company this week revealed multiple leadership appointments, including elevating Addie Rintel, who joined Cabi in 2024, to chief executive officer. She most recently served as chief revenue officer and succeeds Katie Malone-Woods, who will now be in an advisory role to the company’s board of directors.

Since its launch in 2002 Cabi has stood for being an alternative shopping destination rooted in personal styling and community that now caters to independent stylists across the U.S., Canada and the U.K. The company offers seasonal curated collections through virtual styling or in-home experiences, led by the stylists, as well as directly to consumers on its e-commerce. According to a statement from the company, Cabi’s current owners consist of funds managed by TCW, a global asset management firm.

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, our stylists were the original fashion influencers, bringing women together and helping them dress for the moments and milestones in their lives,” Rintel said in a statement. During an interview, she added that the company is represented by about 2,500 women who are independent contractors and personal full- or part-time stylists. As CEO, Rintel is building out a leadership that pushes Cabi’s business forward to become more digitally savvy through increased digital marketing and social media initiatives.

New appointments also include Courtney Wartman Weis, chief brand officer, who formerly worked at Free People and drove its FP Movement brand’s growth; Alexandra Skavdahl, vice president of merchandising and design, who comes from Stitch Fix and FabFitFun; Sarah de Brun, creative director, who cut her teeth at Good American, Set Active and Avara, and Jamie Royals, vice president of digital and social commerce, who joins Cabi with experience across retail and social commerce, including TikTok Shop.

“The year ahead is really focused on marketing and digital amplification. Jamie Royals is going to help us launch TikTok Shop for our stylists base, where they can be creators on the platform and sell the product within it. Instagram Shopping is up and running, and we’re working on affiliate networks as well. We’re leaning into where women discover fashion and styling,” she said of finding new clients and stylists on social media platforms.

“Looking at where the women who could be an amazing Cabi stylist are sitting today. Many of them are trying to be creators or, you know, micro- and nano-influencers, and they can do Cabi in a bigger way. The way our commission structure works and the way that we’re built, we are a creator-led brand essentially; we don’t have stores or overhead. Everything that we do in terms of expenses is really around commission,” she said.

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Stylists earn an average commission of 25 percent of personal sales. In addition, the company is looking to push forward new collections with a different lens by offering core wardrobing, as well as outerwear and bottoms with a focus on fit and fabric. Cabi’s clothing ranges from $40 for T-shirts and camis to $249 for jackets and coats. Tops and blouses run $79 to $159; dresses sit between $98 and $199, and denim ranges from $149 to $179.

“Within jackets and sweaters is really where we’re going to push kind of those novel, exciting statement-y pieces that you feel like you can’t find anywhere else. I think with the return to office for so many people, there is this focus on what to wear to work, but in a way that feels relevant, cool and a little bit more trendy and stylish, and that’s where Cabi can kind of sit,” Rintel said of balancing collections with work-to-weekend dress.

Each year Cabi releases two main spring and fall collections that each live six months, as well as monthly drops made up of 15 to 20 pieces. In addition, Cabi has unveiled a yearlong partnership with Erin Walsh, celebrity stylist, creative director and bestselling author of “The Art of Intentional Dressing. ” “These women are helping other women get dressed every day and look and feel their best. It’s an exciting time for us to lean into the brand.

Thinking about Erin, we’re bringing her in to help our stylists feel more confident and have the tools to style women in their lives. We’re really excited to see Erin come in and help give us more credibility in the styling,” Rintel said.

“Erin’s book, ‘The Art of Intentional Dressing,’ really aligns with our philosophy around enclothed cognition and what clothing can really do for you in terms of starting your day in the way that you want to feel. ” Walsh initially worked with the brand in August when she attended its biannual Cabi Fashion Week, where the company trains its stylists, and served as a keynote speaker during the event.

During the event, Walsh spoke about the importance personal style plays into confidence and self-expression, which she will expand on through the partnership.

“When I first heard about Cabi, I was in the business of planning how to share my book with the world. I was shocked at the synchronicity of how they have worked for so many years of wanting to empower and inspire women,” Walsh told WWD of the symbiosis behind the company and her book’s message of shifting the way women can view their potential and possibility.

“At the conference, I learned about all the conferences they do: the community, the women and the enthusiasm, curiosity and commitment to fashion as a tool to make women feel better and to help them to learn how to do that for themselves. It was just really overwhelming and moving. So after that, it was really organic to figure out more ways to work together,” she said.

“It’s been very fun, and the best partnerships are. They feel like something that just makes sense. ” Throughout the partnership, Walsh, known for her work with clients Selena Gomez, Mariska Hargitay, Anne Hathaway and more, will work with the company to develop a stylistics certification program and seasonal styling resources to recruit new stylists into the community while building confidence among existing ones.

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She will also attend some of Cabi’s in-person events, represent the brand and curate “Erin’s Picks,” of her favorite seasonal wardrobe pieces. The stylists certification program consists of a three-day virtual event, or at Cabi’s seasonal in-person gatherings and kick-off, that will be available to all new and existing Cabi stylists.

The program was designed to share Walsh’s approach to fit and proportion, color and display how to build a capsule wardrobe with clients’ existing wardrobes and new seasonal Cabi collections through an interactive online program with test segments. Stylists who finish the course will receive a formal certification.

“The ethos is underlined with the ethos of my C.R. E.A. T.E message , which is asking yourself via styling, how do I want to feel and how do I use styling and wardrobe to become a better version of myself, to feel better every day, to do and live better,” Walsh said of the program.

“There’s always been an element of what I do that is teaching, that is a tutorial. So to already have all these excited, learned women who love fashion as an actual army of people bringing this message to the world is so cool. I think people overthink fashion a lot, and it’s one of the reasons why women get intimidated by it, or why so often you hear from critics of fashion that it’s a luxury.

But something I talk about in my book is this idea that everybody has to get dressed every day. We’re not walking around naked,” Walsh said of the universal message behind the program.

“Having a certification program like this, it’s literally giving people license to become their own teacher. That was always the point of me putting a method out there. I think the best teachers help you to become your own teacher and to learn how to use your intuition. ” Throughout the year, Walsh will also bring her eye to the company’s seasonal fall and spring collections, as well as capsule drops, via selected looks and styling insights.

While Walsh hasn’t been involved in the company’s collection design process yet, it’s an avenue she is excited to explore while spreading the word and message of Cabi.

“The goal with any kind of exchange, tutorial or certification is to keep asking women, especially the women who are using this as a means to operate with their clients, ‘What’s working for you and what isn’t? '” Walsh said. “It’s this exchange in real time that really changes the way we operate in the future. It’s only in the doing that you see what you need, what the rules are.

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