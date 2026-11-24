The Cabazon Dinosaurs in Riverside County are celebrating the 2026 holiday season with festive decorations and Santa visits, drawing travelers from across the United States.

The iconic Cabazon Dinosaurs roadside attraction in Cabazon, Riverside County, California, welcomed visitors on Monday, November 23, 2026, with a festive holiday transformation. The site featured the giant Mr. Rex and Dinny the Brontosaurus dressed in their holiday best, attracting families and travelers passing along Interstate 10. This seasonal appearance draws crowds seeking photo opportunities and a nostalgic break from their journeys across the region.

Holiday Decorations and Seasonal Operations

The Cabazon Dinosaurs are known for dressing up during the holiday season, adding a unique visual appeal to the landmark. This year, the attraction featured Mr. Rex and Dinny alongside one hundred dinosaur friends ready for photographs. A full moon rose next to Mr. Rex, adding to the atmospheric appeal of the site on November 23, 2026. The giant Brontosaurus, named Dinny, also displayed a special holiday message painted directly on its side, marking the festive occasion for visitors.

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Santa Claus is also present at the attraction on weekends, bringing his sleigh for photo sessions. These photo opportunities are available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., as listed on the attraction website. Visitors can capture memories in various spots, including inside the head of Mr. Rex where children can peek out through the teeth. The eyes of Mr. Rex are lit up during these evening hours, enhancing the experience for guests.

Travelers Create New Family Memories

Visitors from various parts of the country stopped at the site to create lasting memories. Joel Lavandier, left, took photos of Hilda, Andreyna, and Rita Lavandier in front of Mr. Rex during the visit. The Lavandier family joined other guests in posing for pictures amidst the holiday decorations. The attraction has been featured in major films including Pee-wee's Big Adventure and The Wizard, maintaining its status as a popular destination.

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Alonzo Beltran, originally from the San Fernando Valley, visited with his son Adrian Beltran, age 4, and friend Ezequiel Ramirez, age 14. Alonzo explained that they are visiting family in Minnesota for Thanksgiving. He noted that he never stopped at the attraction as a child, so he wanted to make memories and take pictures with his son now. The group spent time posing for photos and exploring the exterior of the dinosaurs.

Family Visits and Regional Tourism Impact

The Sornchai family, including James Sornchai, Jenny Sornchai, and Kathy Sornchai, traveled from the San Fernando Valley to Joshua Tree. Kathy Sornchai stated that they stopped along the way specifically to take pictures at the Cabazon Dinosaurs. The family captured moments while Mr. Rex stood dressed for the holidays, adding a seasonal element to their road trip.

Scott Massner and his son Cooper Massner, age 8, from San Diego, also visited the site. Scott Massner mentioned that they were visiting family and looking for a roadside attraction to stop at. He expressed surprise that the dinosaurs were fully decked out for Christmas, noting that they had not expected such a festive display. Their visit highlights how the seasonal decorations attract tourists who might otherwise drive past the site.

Friends Megan Kavala from Florida, Michelle Mally from Los Angeles, and Olivia Karmarski from New York laughed and posed for pictures with the dinosaurs. They were visiting for a bachelorette party, and Kavala made sure to stop the group at the attraction. Their friend, who was getting married, was in another car but the group enjoyed the unique photo opportunities. The diverse group of visitors from Florida, New York, and California demonstrates the national appeal of this Riverside County landmark.

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The Cabazon Dinosaurs continue to serve as a cultural touchstone for travelers crossing Southern California. With specific operational hours for Santa and holiday lighting, the site offers structured activities for families. The combination of film history, unique architecture, and seasonal events ensures that the attraction remains a key stop on Interstate 10. Visitors from November 23, 2026, highlighted the joy of discovering these details during their travels.