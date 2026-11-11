CAA Signs Horror Creator ThatMob for Representation

Verity, which originated in a series of cinematic horror stories using the Minecraft game engine, has generated more than 81 million views across just four official videos.

In just a few months, the property has developed an international following, particularly in the United States and across Asia, most notably in China. AFM 2026: Indie Film Faces a Tougher Market — But Theatrical Breakouts Offer Hope ThatMob’s YouTube channel has grown to encompass nearly 3 million YouTube subscribers, approximately 1 million TikTok followers, and over 1.3 million followers on Bilibili, one of China’s leading video platforms.

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At the center of the concept is a seemingly innocent AI companion whose desire for friendship gradually spirals into obsession. The AI figure initially appears as a floating yellow sphere with a grinning smile. But it can transform into a monster. The series plays on fears of artificial intelligence as well as the usual surprises and shocks that are so much a part of the horror genre.

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CAA sees Verity as a concept that has a distinctive visual identity, compelling storytelling, and rapidly growing global fanbase that could become what the agency says “is an original horror universe with the potential to transcend its digital origins and evolve into a major entertainment franchise. ” The creator, ThatMob, is at work developing a new original horror series, Mikey’s Magical Mayhem, which aims to introduce a new universe, original characters, and a fresh storytelling concept.

The upcoming project marks the next step in ThatMob’s ambition to build a growing portfolio of original entertainment properties. Nintendo of America President on Switch 2 Life Cycle and ‘The Legend of Zelda’ Anniversary Plans: ‘This Is Just Beginning’ ‘The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’ Remake Sells 5.2 Million Copies in First Four Days on Nintendo Switch 2 What ‘Legend of Zelda’ Superfan Jon Batiste Thinks of ‘Ocarina of Time’ Remake and the Game’s Iconic Score Nintendo of America Chief Breaks Down Her First Year: ‘Zelda’ Live-Action Movie, ‘GTA 6,’ Third-Party Game Goals and More