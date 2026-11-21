CAA chief Bryan Lourd is urging the full Congress to pass the No Fakes Act and deliver it to President Trump for signature, a move Lourd says would protect everyone, famous or not.

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CAA’s Bryan Lourd Insists AI’s “Future Must Be Built With Artists, Not At Their Expense” As Agency Weighs In On NYT Vs. OpenAI BattleLourd writes, “The Senate and House should move quickly and deliver the bill to President Trump for signature. That would ensure Americans retain control of their images and voices in the A.I. era.

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” The No Fakes Act was approved unanimously by the Senate Judiciary Committee in June, and, Lourd contends, there “is momentum to pass it through the full Congress before the end of the year. ” He calles it “one of the few A.I. bills with true bipartisan support. ”“The objection from actors, musicians and other creators is to a world in which anyone can use their face or voice without permission,” he writes.

“In fact, many artists are already embracing A.I. on their own terms. Some of them are making deals with companies that are creating their A.I. likenesses, with their consent. ” Lourd poses the issue as not just for Hollywood.

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“A content creator learned on her honeymoon that a YouTube ad was using an A.I. version of her to sell erectile dysfunction supplements,” he writes. “Is all this legal? Right now, it’s an open question. But it shouldn’t be.

” “Hollywood doesn’t need America’s leaders to devise a new concept for new circumstances,” writes the chief executive and co-chairman of Creative Artists Agency.

“We need them to extend and enforce the rules that already exist. The use of Americans’ faces, voices, performances and creative works is already subject to rules at the federal or state level that say, in short: You need to get permission, and you need to pay for the use. ” “This principle has guided the entertainment industry for more than a century,” he continues.

“Whether it can continue to protect Americans may be decided in the coming weeks. The No Fakes Act would create a federal prohibition on creating nonconsensual digital replicas of any person’s voice or likeness — famous or not. ” The No Fakes Act, Lourd says, “would apply a tried-and-true formula to the A.I. era: control, consent and compensation.

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It would set a uniform federal standard to replace outdated, ill-fitting state laws, many of them written with an analog world in mind. Its supporters include all sides of the table: SAG-AFTRA, the union representing actors and other performers; the Motion Picture Association, representing the studios; and tech companies including IBM, Google and OpenAI.

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