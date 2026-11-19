The California governor singlehandedly shut down a bill that could have punished companies for working with ICE.

The sun beats down on the CoreCivic sign outside the Otay Mesa Detention Center on March 29, 2026, just outside of San Diego, California. Truthout is a vital news source and a living history of political struggle.

If you think our work is valuable, California Assembly Bill 2465 passed out of both the California Senate and Assembly with near unanimous Democratic support, setting the stage for a first-of-its-kind bill to punish companies for working with immigration enforcement agencies — then Gov. Gavin Newsom killed it.would have prohibited businesses from receiving any state-provided grant, loan, or tax credit if they directly invest in, own, operate, or manage a private detention facility, or contract with the federal government for immigration enforcement purposes.

Also read Legislators question Dunleavy administration’s move to grant land rights to gas line developers

It also would have established the “Due Process for All Fund,” transferring money from the general fund toward immigration-related services and programs based on the total taxes collected from businesses made ineligible for tax credits by the bill. Governor Newsom vetoed the bill on September 30, the final day for him to do so.

When asked for comment, Diana Crofts-Pelayo, Newsom’s chief deputy director of communications, pointed to his “I agree with the author that more must be done to hold the Trump administration accountable for the indiscriminate raids that have rounded up American citizens, people with legal status, and hardworking parents,” Newsom wrote.

“While I appreciate the author’s goal of ensuring that state dollars do not support these egregious federal actions, this bill’s requirements are unclear and expand beyond the stated intent. ” Newsom’s concerns with the bill revolve around impacts on businesses “providing legitimate goods and services to a range of agencies with responsibilities beyond the type of immigration enforcement that inspired this bill.

” The bill would affect major private-prison contractors like CoreCivic and The GEO Group, but it contains a carveout for health care providers that contract with detention facilities or immigration enforcement to ensure they are not punished for tending to injured or ill people in detention. California Assemblymember Liz Ortega, the author of the bill, took issue with Newsom’s veto justification.

Advertisement

“It is not a legitimate business practice to provide services to an agency that guns down citizens in the streets and violates people’s civil rights,” Ortega wrote in a statement for“I was disappointed that AB 2465 was not signed. I still don’t think our tax dollars should be going to companies that are illegally locking up parents and separating families. ”.

Some of those opponents included CalBroadband, the California Chamber of Commerce, and a range of construction, electrical, and manufacturing associations. Immigrant Defenders Law Center was one of the many supporters. Luis Guerra, the law center’s director of advocacy and external relations, indicated the organization was not pleased with Newsom’s veto.

“Governor Newsom’s decision to veto AB 2465 was a missed opportunity to draw a clear line between California’s values and the corporations profiting from the detention, deportation, and separation of immigrant families,” Guerra told. “Every day, our attorneys see the devastating consequences of a system designed to detain and deport people while denying them a meaningful opportunity to defend their rights.

California should be investing in due process and protecting immigrant communities, not preserving financial benefits for corporations that profit from their suffering. ”to 32, according to the National Immigration Project, their count including people confirmed dead within 30 days of release — ICE reportedly stopped counting these deaths in June, which immigrant rights groupsIt’s unclear which specific businesses Newsom is concerned about — Crofts-Pelayo did not respond to a request for comment on this matter.

“It is not a legitimate business practice to provide services to an agency that guns down citizens in the streets and violates people’s civil rights…. I still don’t think our tax dollars should be going to companies that are illegally locking up parents and separating families. ” Immigrant prisons and camps require a number of third-party contractors for construction and to remain functional.

For example, Trinity Food Servicesfood service operations in two of California’s largest immigrant prisons, the California City Detention Facility and the Otay Mesa Detention Center.in August 2026 offers firsthand accounts from immigrants, including one who reportedly lost 40 pounds in eight months in California’s Adelanto ICE Processing Center. The man, going by Carlos, said he went hungry every day, had to eat inedible pasta, and spent around $400 per month in commissary on priced-up goods to stave off hunger — he had to use funds deposited by relatives and coworkers.

Activists outside the Otay Mesa immigrant prison tell aA May 2026 report from the California Department of Justice contains consistent accounts from immigrant prisoners of meals delivered at irregular and problematic hours, undercooked and spoiled food, and insufficient portion sizes, with one individual saying they get “just enough to survive. ”inspection at Otay Mesa by the San Diego County health inspectors issued on August 10, 2026.

Advertisement

The spokesperson neglected to mention that CoreCivic and the Department of Homeland SecurityThe county has said they don’t know what the conditions were in February. They were only allowed inside 16 weeks later on June 12, 2026, following a lawsuit from the county and a preliminary injunction in federal court. This inspection also producedabout shortfalls in health and safety, including failures to report active or suspected tuberculosis cases within the 24 hours required by state law.

This problem hasa range of bills intended to rein in immigration agents, AB 2465 sticks out as a missed opportunity for financial accountability and reparations for immigrant services.

“By vetoing AB 2465, Governor Newsom also rejected an opportunity to direct additional critical resources toward immigration legal services and programs at a time when access to legal representation can mean the difference between a family remaining together or being permanently separated,” Guerra told. “Immigrant families deserve more than political promises. They deserve leaders willing to put their safety, rights, and futures ahead of corporate profits. ” Newsom signed his veto at a troubling time.

ICE raids have been ongoing across California, but just a week after Newsom’s order, anWith the 2026 election now over, conversations have already shifted to 2028, when Newsom is widely expected to make a presidential run. But his veto raises further questions about his willingness to go beyond fiery rhetoric and stand up for vulnerable people. Deaths in ICE detention are on track for another record-high year under the second Trump administration.

With Gavin Newsom on his way out of the governorship, there may be new opportunities to bring innovative legislation forward to help immigrant communities in California.

“Trump signaled his intent to double down on terror against immigrant communities when he promoted Stephen Miller — and we have every reason to believe that the ICE contractor grift will continue,” Assemblymember Ortega wrote in a statement for“So we’re looking at all potential strategies to make sure that our own state government isn’t subsidizing it. ”Donations are down for Truthout at a time when media is under immense pressure.

Google’s AI search has driven our traffic down by 15 percent, Trump is arresting journalists, and many independent media organizations face heartbreaking cutbacks and closures. At the same time, movement media is vital in the fight against Trump’s authoritarian reign. Our mandate to tell the truth, share strategies for resistance, and speak against fascism is ever more urgent in this deluge of political censorship and misinformation.

We are fundraising right now for those basic operating expenses — we must raise $17,000 before midnight. If you can support Truthout with a one-time or monthly donation, you will make a significant impact on our work. Anything you can do makes a difference.