The California DMV has ordered Waymo to stop operating its autonomous vehicles on state freeways, saying they 'pose an imminent hazard to public safety' after several recent traffic incidents in the Bay Area.

The California DMV has ordered Waymo to stop operating its autonomous vehicles on state freeways, citing concerns after several recent traffic incidents in the Bay Area.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles has ordered Waymo to stop operating its autonomous vehicles on California freeways, citing concerns that the vehicles pose an imminent public safety hazard. The DMV's decision follows a series of incidents involving Waymo vehicles on Bay Area freeways, specifically citing two of them.

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One of the incidents noted by the agency involved three Waymo vehicles that entered an active construction zone on U.S. Highway 101 near Burlingame, putting workers, equipment and other vehicles at risk. According to the DMV, similar incidents have occurred multiple times. The other incident cited by the DMV drew additional attention after video showed a Waymo vehicle attempting to pass California Highway Patrol patrol cars conducting a traffic break on Interstate 280 earlier this month.

A surprising moment caught on video shows a driverless Waymo robotaxi attempting to bypass CHP officers controlling traffic on I-280 in San Francisco.

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"Our ride-hailing service continues to operate safely on surface streets, serving over half a million trips each week. We are working with the California DMV and other state officials diligently and responsibly to resume freeway operations," a spokesperson told ABC7 Eyewitness News. , Waymo said it was pausing freeway operations in several cities, including San Francisco and Los Angeles, to improve how its vehicles respond in construction zones.

The California DMV says these new restrictions went into effect on November 11 and "will remain in place until Waymo demonstrates to the Department that it has taken effective corrective actions...

" "I see this as an opportunity to continue improving a technology," said Billy Riggs, a professor at the University of San Francisco. A technical issue at JPMorgan Chase triggers online banking delays across major US banks Riggs said data shows autonomous vehicles remain safer than human drivers overall, but added that challenges are expected as the technology continues to develop.

"An automated vehicle can understand and identify all the aspects of the roadway and make really sophisticated judgments on them. But, many times, it can't understand context," Riggs said. Earlier this year, San Francisco resident Elliot Slade said he was riding in a Waymo vehicle when it went off course and entered a construction zone. ABC7 Eyewitness News previously spoke with Slade about the incident and interviewed him again Monday.

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Slade said the experience left him skeptical about using Waymo vehicles in the future. While he acknowledged that accidents can happen with any vehicle, he said he remains concerned about the potential consequences if similar incidents continue.

"You had one chance to fix it if it went viral. And if they haven't made sure it's completely safe, then I'm disappointed. Super disappointed," Slade said.19- and 20-year-old women killed, 2 teens injured in crash on Hwy 24 in Orinda: CHP'Miracle': All rescued from capsized New Orleans riverboat in tanker collision