NHS England data reveals Caesarean sections now account for 47% of births in 2025-26, driven by aging mothers and rising obesity rates while total births drop.

NHS England has released official statistics confirming that Caesarean section deliveries have reached a historic peak during the 2025-26 period. Approximately 47 per cent of women who gave birth in England during this timeframe delivered their babies via surgical intervention. This figure represents a significant four-fold increase from 1990, when only 12 per cent of births were performed via Caesarean section.

The data indicates a clear shift in obstetric practices, following a period in 2024-25 when the procedure first surpassed natural vaginal birthing at 45.1 per cent. Hospital doctors oversaw 50.5 per cent of all deliveries in 2025-26, establishing a record share of care provision. In contrast, midwives conducted 39.2 per cent of births, marking the lowest recorded level for their role in the delivery process.

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Demographic Drivers of Surgical Births

The primary factors fueling the rise in Caesarean sections are surging obesity rates and a growing demographic of women giving birth at later stages in life. These conditions are widely recognized as increasing the risk of complications during vaginal delivery, thereby necessitating surgical interventions. The statistics highlight that six in ten mothers undergoing Caesarean sections are over the age of 40.

Age brackets show distinct variations in delivery methods. Among women aged 30 to 39, almost half of all births, specifically 49 per cent, were delivered by Caesarean section. For women aged 20 to 29, the rate was lower at 41 per cent. The procedure was least common among mothers under 20, where it accounted for approximately one in three births.

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Maternal Choice and Clinical Complexities

Fiona Gibb, the director of midwifery at the Royal College of Midwives, attributes the rising numbers to a combination of systemic pressures, maternal choice, and changing maternal population needs. The Royal College of Midwives emphasizes that these trends reflect a shift toward more complex pregnancies requiring additional professional support throughout antenatal and postnatal periods. The organization argues that safe staffing levels are critical to maintaining high-quality care.

Operational aspects of the procedures also vary significantly. While 21 per cent of Caesarean sections were planned in advance, allowing mothers to schedule known dates, more than half were classified as emergency procedures. Additionally, prior surgical history plays a role, with mothers who have previously undergone a Caesarean section being more likely to repeat the procedure in subsequent pregnancies.

Declining Birth Rates and Care Models

The total volume of births in England has fallen to its lowest level since records began 14 years ago. A total of 540,329 babies were delivered in England in 2025-26, a decrease from 542,235 in the previous 12 months. This figure is down drastically from the 648,107 births recorded a decade ago, indicating a broader demographic contraction alongside procedural shifts.

Despite the rise in surgical births, natural vaginal deliveries still constitute a substantial portion of the total. Spontaneous vaginal deliveries made up 43 per cent of all births in 2025-26. Instrumental deliveries, which involve the use of tools such as forceps or suction to assist in the birth, accounted for a further 11 per cent of the total. These figures underscore the evolving landscape of maternity care in England as healthcare providers navigate both statistical and clinical challenges.