C.H. Robinson moves to dismiss a RICO lawsuit from Stevens Trucking Co. in Texas, arguing lack of enterprise and causation while seeking venue shift to Minnesota.

C.H. Robinson has formally requested that a Texas court dismiss a civil Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act lawsuit filed by Stevens Trucking Co. and other asset-based carriers. The logistics giant argues that the plaintiffs failed to establish the essential legal elements required for such a high-stakes claim, specifically citing a lack of a defined enterprise and a pattern of racketeering activity.

Core Legal Defense Arguments

C.H. Robinson filed a comprehensive response in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas on Friday, directly challenging the allegations made in September. The company contends that the carriers have not pleaded a RICO enterprise, nor have they demonstrated a pattern of racketeering activity or but-for causation. This legal maneuver seeks to dismiss the case before it proceeds to discovery, marking a significant early defensive move for the largest third-party logistics provider.

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The plaintiff carriers, led by Stevens Trucking Co., accused C.H. Robinson and its rival TQL of violating the RICO Act by using their dominant market positions to drive down freight rates to unprofitable levels. They further alleged the use of forced labor through carriers like Super Ego to divert business. C.H. Robinson rejects these characterizations, stating that the complaint does not show the parties functioned as a continuing unit, nor does it identify any racketeering income invested in an enterprise. The defense asserts that the broker's conduct was not the direct cause of the carriers' financial losses.

Allegations and Counter-Claims

Stevens Trucking Co. and its co-plaintiffs claim that the defendants engaged in a systematic pattern of racketeering, including the utilization of forced labor via carriers such as Super Ego, to suppress rates and undermine asset-based competitors. They argue that high operating costs combined with the rise of brokerage-based third-party logistics models have made traditional trucking operations unprofitable. The carriers are seeking compensation for lost business, framing their legal action as a necessary response to predatory market practices.

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In addition to RICO charges, the lawsuit alleges violations of the Lanham Act by claiming the brokers advertised that they could move freight more cheaply and safely than competitors. C.H. Robinson's legal filing argues that the plaintiffs failed to identify the exact language, timing, or recipients of any allegedly false statements. The company characterized these claims as non-actionable puffery, which is generally not subject to legal liability under advertising law standards.

Venue Shift and Co-Defendant Separation

Separate from the motion to dismiss, C.H. Robinson filed a request to transfer the case from Texas to the U.S. District Court for Minnesota, where the company is headquartered. The logistics firm noted that none of the plaintiff companies are based in Texas, making Minnesota a more appropriate venue for the proceedings. This strategic move aims to reduce legal costs and utilize a jurisdiction more familiar with the company's operations.

C.H. Robinson also petitioned the court to sever the claims against TQL from its own defense. The company warned that trying both defendants together in a single action risks prejudice to both parties. TQL is the other major freight broker named in the lawsuit, and separating the cases allows each defendant to present individualized defenses without the potential complications of joint litigation. This separation highlights the distinct legal positions the two brokers are taking in response to the carriers' allegations.

Impact on Brokerage Industry Model

The Stevens case presents a critical test of whether asset-based carriers can successfully use civil RICO statutes to challenge the pricing models of brokerage-based third-party logistics providers. The core tension lies in the difference between carriers that own trucks and bear fixed costs versus brokers that match shippers with carriers without owning equipment. When spot and contract rates fall, asset-based carriers experience financial strain first, while brokers can often preserve margins by accepting smaller spreads.

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C.H. Robinson's filing explicitly describes a troubling phenomenon where carriers facing high operating costs attempt to use civil RICO to recover ordinary business losses in a competitive long-haul market. Civil RICO is a demanding statute that requires plaintiffs to prove an enterprise, a pattern of racketeering activity, and causation. If the court agrees with C.H. Robinson that arm's-length contracts do not constitute a continuing unit, the case could be dismissed early, setting a precedent that protects the brokerage industry from such broad claims.

Reputational and Market Context

The allegations involving Super Ego represent the most reputationally sensitive aspect of the litigation. Super Ego has become a pariah in trucking circles following a 60 Minutes report in April that highlighted controversial labor practices. The carriers allege that C.H. Robinson and TQL leveraged these practices to drive down rates and divert business from competitors. C.H. Robinson's Chief Legal Officer, Dorothy Capers, defended the company in a statement, asserting that the lawsuit mischaracterizes standard business practices.

Copers emphasized that no single freight broker sets rates, but rather the marketplace determines pricing through supply and demand dynamics. The outcome of this lawsuit will have significant implications for how freight rates and carrier-broker relationships are litigated in the future. If the claims survive, brokers may face broader exposure to allegations that their carrier-selection and pricing practices amount to racketeering. If dismissed, it reinforces the current legal boundaries of competitive market behavior in the logistics sector.