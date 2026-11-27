BYU will honor 21 players Saturday against Cincinnati, recognizing a group that has helped shape the program's success over the past five seasons.

PROVO — One of the most winningest graduating classes in BYU history will take the field at LaVell Edwards Stadium for the final time on Saturday.

Before the Cougars take on the Cincinnati Bearcats, 21 players will be honored for their contributions to the BYU football program in what should be their final game at home. This"senior day" celebration is not just for the graduating seniors on the Cougars roster, as it will feature players who are juniors that could be headed to the NFL or players eligible for the NCAA's new"five-for-five" rule.

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Key seniors that BYU will honor include Evan Johnson, Andrew Gentry, Bruce Mitchell, Isaiah Glasker, Keanu Tanuvasa, Sonny Makasini, and Bodie Schoonover. Many of these players spent their entire college career in Provo with Gentry and Tanuvasa transferring in before playing two seasons for the Cougars.