BYU vs. Utah: The rivalry game has never been this big. Here’s what’s on the line.

The first top-10 meeting between the rivals could go a long way toward determining who plays for the Big 12 championship — and perhaps a spot in the CFP.

BYU coach Kalani Sitake and Utah coach Morgan Scalley used to think about this day. Well, maybe not exactly this day.

“I have a lot of love for Morgan Scalley,” Sitake said. “He and I worked together for a decade. We cut our teeth together .

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“We even thought maybe someday we could all be head coaches, but I don’t know if we ever saw this happening where he’s head coach of his alma mater, and I’m the same with my alma mater. ” No fan has ever seen a rivalry game quite like Saturday’s, either. No. 3 Utah will play No. 9 BYU in the first rivalry matchup when both teams are ranked in the top 10.

The matchup could even serve as a quasi-play-in game for the Big 12 championship — and maybe even the College Football Playoff. A Utah win would push the Utes to a perfect 9-0 record with three games remaining — at No. 22 Arizona, at TCU and at home against West Virginia.

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Beat the Cougars and the Utes would only need to go 2-1 down the stretch to secure a spot in the Big 12 title game. The Cougars? Well, after dropping a game to UCF, the rivalry game feels even more like a must-win for BYU. If the Cougars want to have a chance to play for the conference crown, they likely can’t afford to lose to Utah.

So sure, bragging rights are on the line. But so are much bigger things. Follow along for live updates of the BYU-Utah rivalry game. How to watch/listen Kickoff: 10 a.m. TV: ABC Broadcast crew: Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor Radio: Utah broadcast: ESPN 700 AM, 92.1 FM; BYU broadcast: KSL 1160 AM/102.7 FM Injury report Will BYU star tailback LJ Martin give it a go?

According to an ESPN report, Martin practiced throughout the week and is expected to at least try to play. Martin, the 2025 Big 12 offensive player of the year, has been out since sustaining a lower-body injury during BYU’s win over TCU on Oct. 3. Martin was upgraded from doubtful to questionable on Friday. Martin isn’t the only key player for BYU on the injury report.

Corner Evan Johnson, a preseason All-American, and tight end Roger Saleapaga II are both listed as doubtful. Utah, meanwhile, only lists one player on its injury report: offensive lineman Isaiah Garcia, who is listed as out.

OUT for BYU CB Jonathan Kabeya LB Pierson Watson CB Seth Shigg DE Vincent Tautua S Joseph Douglas DE Siosefa Brown DOUBTFUL for BYU CB Evan Johnson TE Roger Saleapaga II QUESTIONABLE for BYU RB LJ Martin DE Kendal Wall OUT for Utah OL Isaiah Garcia Security update The University of Utah is “boosting” its security presence at Rice-Eccles Stadium for the rivalry game.

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“In anticipation of heightened excitement and activity this rivalry week, we are boosting the number of personnel in the stadium to respond to and redirect any conflicts, discriminatory chants or other disruptions,” the university said in a statement to The Salt Lake Tribune. The increased measures will include: 140 sworn officers and an additional 40 University of Utah Health and campus security personnel will staff the game. There will be 60 additional “FanUp ambassadors” in the school’s student section.

That is double the number of ambassadors for a regular home game at Rice-Eccles Stadium, the school said. The U. will also place employees from the Dean of Students Office in the student section to “engage” and “reinforce” FanUp policies throughout the contest.

Utah’s current FanUp policy, which has been in place for 10 years, was updated with a new listing that says, “No slurs, chants or signs targeting anyone’s race, religion, gender, sexuality or disability — or any school’s faith. ” Pregame reading Gordon Monson tells you the 50 things that will definitely happen during the rivalry game. The rivalry has always mattered in Utah. This year, the rest of the country is paying attention .

Utah legend Brian Johnson had a message for QB Devon Dampier ahead of the showdown with BYU. The early start time has turned the game into the ‘breakfast bowl’ for fans and local bars and restaurants. Morgan Scalley admitted he was ‘dead wrong’ about Bear Bachmeier.

Finally, a story of a Cougar doctor and a Ute patient that every BYU and Utah fan should remember .