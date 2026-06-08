BYU student builds AI-powered resale app

A Brigham Young University student built and launched an app called ResalePal, designed to help users quickly figure out how much their items are worth and take the guesswork out of pricing.

The app uses AI and image recognition to estimate item values quickly. SALT LAKE CITY – A Brigham Young University student built and launched an app called ResalePal, designed to help users quickly figure out how much their items are worth and take the guesswork out of pricing.

Gibb Holt, BYU student and creator of ResalePal, said the idea came from personal experience, spending hours comparing listings across different marketplaces just to price a single item.

"So I made a resale app that helps people who resell flip items know exactly what the value is of their items that they're trying to resell, so they don't have to do so much scraping on different marketplace sites," Holt said. "They can spend more time in the reselling and flipping department rather than looking at comparison data.

" Instead of searching through sites one by one, users can now snap a photo, add a few details, and get an estimated resale value in seconds, along with suggestions on where to list it. The app uses a mix of image recognition, an AI tool and resale data to identify items and generate pricing recommendations.

"It's super easy. You just open the app on your phone, and you take a picture," Holt said.

"You can type in a description if you want, and then how much you bought it for. And then you click reveal value, and then within seconds it will show you exactly where you should list it and how much you should list it for.

"He says he had no coding experience before starting and used AI to help him build the app. "I have zero background in coding or anything," Holt said. "And so on this podcast, they were talking about different vibe coding websites, and I was like, well, if he can do it with no coding background, then I can do it too.

""I did it on top of being a full-time student and a full-time employee at a different company," Holt said. Now, the platform is already gaining traction, with hundreds of downloads and paying users in its first month.

"I think it kind of sounds daunting, but I think the coolest thing and why I want to share the story is because anybody can do it with the advances in technology nowadays," Holt said. "Anybody can start something like this. "The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written. Indonesian parrot, seen once in a century, reappears in mountain forest





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