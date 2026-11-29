BYU climbed two spots to No. 9 in the AP Top 25 after beating Cincinnati 42-10. Utah remained No. 2 heading into the Big 12 championship game.

BYU coach Kalani Sitake doesn’t like doing much campaigning. He’d prefer to let the results on the field speak for themselves. But he got some help from Cincinnati after the Cougars’ 42-10 win over the Bearcats on Saturday.

“I thought they got robbed last year,” said Cincinnati coach Scott Satterfield, who was fired on Sunday. “That’s ridiculous that they didn’t make the playoff last year, and they certainly should be in this year with two losses. ” The AP Top 25 votes seem to agree. The Cougars moved up two spots to No. 9 in Sunday’s poll.

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BYU looked the part in its rout of Cincinnati but also got some help from the team ahead of them. UCLA and Alabama both fell out of the top 10 after losing rivalry games on Saturday. BYU has been consistently ranked higher in the College Football Playoff committee’s rankings, so it appears the Cougars will be safely in the field when those come out on Tuesday.