KUTV CBS 2 provides local news, weather forecasts, traffic updates, notices of events and items of interest in the community, sports and entertainment programming for Salt Lake City and nearby towns and communities in the Great Salt Lake area, including Jordan Meadows, Millcreek, Murray, Holladay, Kearns, West Valley City, West Jordan, South...

by ERIC OLSON, AP College Football WriterBYU tight end Walker Lyons runs the ball after a catch in for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, in Provo, Utah.

BYU and Indiana moved back into the top 10 of The Associated Press Top 25 on Sunday, Wake Forest earned its highest ranking in program history at No. 7 and Alabama plunged seven spots to No. 13 following its loss to Auburn. Washington and Auburn were rewarded for pulling the upsets of the week as double-digit road underdogs on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Huskies re-entered the poll at No. 19 after taking down Oregon and the Tigers made their season debut at No. 25 after adding Alabama to a pelt collection that also includes top-ranked Georgia. The top five remained the same. No. 1 Georgia received 58 of the 70 first-place votes from the media voting panel and No. 2 Utah got the other 12 as the only unbeaten team.