BYU Hands Kansas State Wildcats Their First Loss in Weeks

The Cougars dominated the Wildcats in an 80-65 victory, snapping a six-game winning streak for Kansas State.

The Kansas State Wildcats , who had been one of the hottest teams in college basketball in recent weeks, suffered a setback on Saturday with a road loss to BYU . The Cougars dominated the game in every aspect, securing an 80-65 victory. This loss ended the Wildcats ' six-game winning streak, which began on January 22. Head Coach Jerome Tang acknowledged BYU 's superiority, stating, 'All the credit to BYU staff and players; they kicked our butts tonight. They were just all-around better.

' Guard Dug McDaniel paced the Wildcats with 22 points in 37 minutes of action, but he received minimal support. Only McDaniel and Brendan Hausen (12 points) reached double figures in scoring. The Wildcats shot 41 percent from the field and struggled with ball movement, recording only six assists. They were also outrebounded 41-31 by BYU. Tang emphasized the importance of team effort, saying, 'This is a team game, so it's not just one guy. Everybody picks each other up. He gets a lot of attention. Even if Coleman's stats would have been a little bit better, I don't know if it would have mattered.' This loss comes at a crucial point in the Wildcats' season as they were aiming to build momentum towards securing an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. Despite the setback, they still have ample opportunities to impress the selection committee





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Collegebasketball BYU Kansas State Wildcats NCAA Tournament

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BYU Cougars Upset No. 12 Kansas State WildcatsThe BYU Cougars defeated the Kansas State Wildcats with a score of 80-65, ending Kansas State's six-game winning streak. Richie Saunders led BYU with his first career double-double, scoring 17 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. Keba Keita contributed 9 points, 11 rebounds, and a career-best five blocked shots.

Read more »

BYU Cougars Upset Kansas State Wildcats with Richie Saunders' Career NightThe BYU Cougars defeated the Kansas State Wildcats 80-65, snapping the Wildcats' six-game winning streak. Richie Saunders led the Cougars with a career-high 17 points and 14 rebounds, his first career double-double.

Read more »

Kansas State Wildcats Take on Arizona Wildcats in NCAA Men's BasketballThe Kansas State Wildcats (8-3 home record) face off against the Arizona Wildcats (11-2 against Big 12 opponents) in a first-time conference matchup this season. Both teams have strong performances this year, with Kansas State boasting an efficient offense (45.7% field goal percentage) and Arizona averaging a high number of points per game (82.8).

Read more »

Kansas State Wildcats vs. Kansas Jayhawks: Betting Preview and PredictionThe Kansas State Wildcats host the Kansas Jayhawks in a Big 12 matchup. Kansas State's Max Jones is expected to capitalize on Kansas's vulnerability to three-point shots.

Read more »

Kansas State Wildcats Look for Character to Shine in Sunflower ShowdownKansas State Wildcats are struggling on the court but coach Jerome Tang remains optimistic. Can they find their rhythm in the Sunflower Showdown against rival Kansas?

Read more »

West Virginia Mountaineers Fall to Kansas State WildcatsThe West Virginia Mountaineers suffered a disheartening loss against the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday evening. Coach Darian DeVries pinpoints key factors behind the team's struggles, including defensive lapses, inconsistent shooting, and a lack of a dominant low post presence.

Read more »