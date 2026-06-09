BYU freshman AJ Dybantsa declares for NBA draft as top prospect, Washington Wizards set to make No. 1 pick on June 23.

BYU freshman AJ Dybantsa declares for NBA draft as top prospect , Washington Wizards set to make No. 1 pick on June 23. The 6-foot-9, 217-pound Dybantsa averaged a national-best 25.5 points by pressuring defenses with his ability to create his own shot, get to the foul line (national-best 229 makes and 296 attempts) and find teammates (3.7 assists).

He was ranked ahead of Kansas combo guard Darryn Peterson, Duke forward Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson of North Carolina in the Associated Press's second mock draft. The Wizards haven't been in the NBA Finals since 1979, when they were still known as the Bullets. Dybantsa could be the player to get them going again, the first-team Associated Press All-American.

Other top prospects include Darryn Peterson, who averaged 20.2 points by attacking off the bounce or in transition, shot 38.2% on 3-pointers and made 82.6% of his free throws, but dealt with a full-body cramping issue that required hospitalization before the season, missed 11 games due to injury or illness and frequently had limited minutes for uncertainty with his day-to-day status. Cameron Boozer, the 6-8, 253-pound son of former Duke and NBA player Carlos Boozer, became the fifth freshman voted AP men's national player of the year, averaging 22.5 points and 10.2 rebounds, capable of finishing through contact (55.6% field goals) or stepping outside (39.1% on 3s).

Caleb Wilson, an immediate star with explosive athleticism and a spotlight-embracing personality, averaged 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds while thriving at the rim and in transition with his go-go-go motor, but will need to add strength to a lean frame (6-9, 211) and improve his 3-point stroke (25.9%).

Other top prospects include Greg Brown, who averaged 17.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists, shot 39.7% on 3-pointers, including hitting nine 3s in a 46-point performance against Purdue, and won the Jerry West Award as the nation's top shooting guard, though he's a slim build lacking elite athleticism, and Jalen Duren, who is a 6-10, 211-pound freshman, a playmaking passer and No. 2 scorer (16.7) for a team that reached the NCAA Elite Eight, but will need to add strength and lean on his jumper, with spot-up shots accounting for nearly 19% of his usage, according to Synergy.

Other prospects include Nimari Burnett, who is a 6-2, 186-pound freshman, a dynamic lead guard who ranked third nationally in scoring (23.5) and 14th in assists (6.4), and his standout performances included scoring 49 points in a double-overtime loss at Alabama, along with a three-game tear (91 points, 12 3-pointers) for the Razorbacks' first Southeastern Conference Tournament title in 26 years, and Jordan Hawkins, who is a 6-3, 183-pound freshman, a third-team AP All-American as a lead guard capable of being disruptive defensively, and Flemings was an efficient shooter (47.6% overall, 38.7% on 3s, 84.5% on free throws) capable of pressuring teams in transition or off the dribble, and finished with a nearly 3:1 assist-to-turnover ratio and posted a Cougars freshman-record 42 points in a loss to Texas Tech, and Caleb Love, who is a 6-5, 180-pound guard averaged 18.2 points and 4.7 assists, but showed his scoring potential when he went for 45 points and 10 3-pointers against N.C. State in February





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