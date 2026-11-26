A collision in BYU's season opener left Raider Damuni fearing a season-ending injury. Five weeks later, he was back in the lineup.

Provo • While the 10th-ranked BYU football team undoubtedly put together several lasting memories during the 2026 regular season, safety Raider Damuni says he’ll never forget one particular moment that almost derailed his senior season.

During the Cougars’ season-opening win over Utah Tech, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound safety saw something few would like to experience: BYU defensive tackle Keanu Tanuvasa barreling toward him in pursuit of a runner. Damuni was near the line of scrimmage in run support and barely had time to react before Tanuvasa collided with him with the full force of one of the biggest players on the field that night.

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“I’m cooked here,” Damuni recalled thinking when the two collided. The pain was agonizing, and he feared the worst. Was it a torn ACL? Another season-ending injury?