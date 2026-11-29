BYU Cougars secured a dominant 42-10 victory over Cincinnati to close out the regular season with their 10th win of the year. The win keeps the team's College Football Playoff aspirations intact as running back LJ Martin returned to form and quarterback Bear Bachmeier led a resilient squad. Key players expressed confidence that their battle-tested experience and recent health make them strong contenders for a spot in the postseason.

PROVO, Utah — BYU needed one more victory to reach 10 wins and keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive. The Cougars didn't just get the job done.

They left little doubt. BYU closed out the regular season with a dominant 42-10 victory over Cincinnati, reaching double-digit wins and making one final statement to the College Football Playoff selection committee.

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“I mean, you see it all over the country. People get beat by teams they’re not supposed to,” running back LJ Martin said.