BYU Defeats Baylor 28-7 Behind Bachmeier's Dual-Threat Performance

No. 10 BYU secured a 28-7 victory over Baylor at LaVell Edwards Stadium, driven by quarterback Bear Bachmeier's multiple rushing touchdowns and a dominant first-half ground game. Despite injuries to key running backs LJ Martin and Sione Moa, the Cougars maintained control through defensive dominance, allowing just 54 total yards in the first half and holding Baylor under 100 yards until the fourth quarter.

Provo • For 30 minutes against Baylor, BYU’s offense looked like the No. 10-ranked team in the country, as signed off by the latest College Football Playoff selection committee’s rankings.

But the search for an elusive complete game continued Saturday night. Bear Bachmeier threw for 104 yards and a touchdown and ran for 54 yards and three first-half scores before the No. 10 Cougars held off the Bears, 28-7, in front of an announced crowd of 63,008 fans on a chilly night at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

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LJ Martin ran for 49 yards on six carries in the first half before exiting after an opponent appeared to accidentally step on his injured ankle while getting up from a tackle. Sione Moa also ran for 49 yards on six carries but appeared to be dealing with an injury of his own after grabbing at his knee. He briefly returned in the second half before exiting again.

But with Martin in the backfield for a second-straight game, Bachmeier leaned on the run game — and ran, and ran, and ran some more. The sophomore quarterback ran for 51 yards and three touchdowns in the first half as the Cougars ran for 220 yards en route to a 21-0 halftime lead. No drive was more impressive than the Cougars’ third, when Bachmeier took over after Baylor’s Palmer Williams boomed a punt to the 4-yard line.

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The Cougars then rumbled 96 yards on 18 plays over nine minutes. Run right, run left, run center? More like: run Martin, run Bachmeier, run Moa, Preston Rex and Devaughn Eka. BYU ran with them all in the first half and held Baylor to just 54 yards of offense, including 31 on the ground and a sack by Bodie Schoonover on the opening drive of the game.

Martin and Moa both left around halftime with apparent injuries, and BYU’s offense ground to a halt. The defense, though? Not so much. The Bears averaged just 2.7 yards per play, and Tommy Prassas’ interception of DJ Lagway with 3:09 left in the third quarter kept Baylor below 100 yards of offense until the final quarter.

After Matthias Dunn opened the fourth quarter by pulling his 45-yard field-goal attempt wide left, Lagway capped a 73-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Matthew Klopfenstein for the Bears’ first score with 11:18 remaining. But Viliami Pouha drove Lagway back to the 6-yard line with a sack on third-and-15 on Baylor’s following drive, and Cannon DeVries’ 44-yard punt return set up Bachmeier’s 23-yard touchdown toss to Jojo Phillips with 6:43 remaining to help BYU put away the win.