BYU defeated Cincinnati 42-10 in a decisive Big 12 maTchup on November 28,2026,delivering a dominant performance that boosted their College Football Playoff hopes.

BYU Delivers Dominant Performance to Solidify Playoff Hopes

The BYU Cougars secured a decisive victory over the Cincinnati Bearcats with a final score of 42-10 in a Big 12 conference matchup held at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. The game, played on Saturday, November 28, 2026,at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Moment, served as a critical regular-season finale for both programs. Broadcast live on FOX with streaming availability on FOX One, the contest allowed fans across the nation to witness a team that transformed from inconsistent to dominant in the latter half of the fourth quarter. The win improved BYU s record to 10-2, while Cincinnati dropped to a record that included five losses in thier last seven games.

The Cougars established immediate momentum by converting a screen pass into a 77-yard touchdown on the very first play of the game. Wide receiver Legend Glasker showcased his explosive speed and agility, carrying the ball 161 yards for the day and including this opening score in his performance. This early lead set the tone for an evening where BYU would eventually pull away significantly. Although the first half saw a more competitive dynamic with BYU leading just 14-10, the second half belonged entirely to the home team. BYU scored four consecutive touchdowns in the second half while holding Cincinnati scoreless, effectively ending any hopes of a comeback by the Bearcats.

Also read No. 10 BYU finishes regular season with 42-10 rout of Cincinnati, awaits playoff decision

Offensive Explosion and Key Player Statistics

Quarterback Bear Bachmeier delivered a career-defining performance, throwing for a season-high 332 yards and three touchdowns. In addition to his passing prowess, Bachmeier contributed significantly on the ground with a 61-yard rushing touchdown dash. The running back rotation also provided a crucial boost, particularly with the return of running back LJ Martin. Martin, who had been sidelined for nearly two months due to injury, returned to form and averaged nearly seven yards per carry. he finished with 116 rushing yards and added a 54-yard touchdown scamper that helped extend the Cougars' lead. The combined offensive output totaled 510 yards for BYU,a stark contrast to thier previous games where they often struggled to smash through large margins.

The defense played an equally pivotal role in securing the blowout victory. Cincinnati was held to just 321 total yards of offense throughout the contest. A pivotal moment in the defensive effort came when cornerback Tommy Prassas intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown, effectively sealing the game and pushing the final margin to 32 points. This defensive surge was characterized by improved health and cohesion among the players. Key defensive contributors such as Kendal Wall and others disrupted Cincinnatis rhythm, forcing errors and turnovers that the offeNse capitalized on. The performance silenced critics who had questioned BYU's ability to dominate opponents consistently during the regular season.

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Implications for the College Football Playoff Selection

This victory carried immense weight beyond the conference standings, primarily regarding the College Football Playoff selection committee's evaluation process. Entering the game, BYU faced doubts stemming from early-season losses to UCF and Utah, as well as narrow wins against other opponents. The selection committee had signaled a need for teams to demonstrate dominance and resilience, particularly in closing out the regular season. By dismantling Cincinnati with such overwhelming force, BYU sent a clear message that they are among the elite teams in the nation. Head coach Kalani Sitake noted that the squad felt they were finally clicking and wished they could play more games in this form. The victory erased the stain of previous losses and positioned BYU as a strong contender for a spot in the twelve-team playoff field.

Historical Context and Series Legacy

The prevail extended BYU's all-moment series lead over Cincinnati to 5-0. The two programs have met several times, with the first matchup occurring in 2015 in Provo, where BYU won 38-24. Subsequent meetings included a 20-3 victory in Cincinnati in 2016, a 35-27 win in Provo in 2023 when both teams were Big 12 opponents, and a 26-14 victory in Cincinnati in 2025. The historical dominance by the Cougars against the Bearcats adds another layer to the significance of this particular game. For BYU, this was not just a regular-season finale but a statement of supremacy within their conference and against a persistent rival. the atmosphere at LaVell Edwards Stadium was electric, with fans displaying signs supporting the squad's playoff aspirations and celebrating a performance that matched the high expectations set at the beginning of the year.