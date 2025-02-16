BYU Cougars Upset Kansas State Wildcats with Richie Saunders' Career Night

The BYU Cougars defeated the Kansas State Wildcats 80-65, snapping the Wildcats' six-game winning streak. Richie Saunders led the Cougars with a career-high 17 points and 14 rebounds, his first career double-double.

PROVO — Arguably the hottest team in the Big 12 was, as the late great Stuart Scott would say, as cool as the other side of the pillow.

But Richie Saunders tallied his first career double-double with 17 points and a career-high 14 rebounds as the Cougars upended the Wildcats' six-game winning streak with an 80-65 win Saturday night in front of an announced crowd of 17,228 fans at the Marriott Center.

Fousseyni Traore added 11 points and four rebounds; and Keba Keita had 9 points, 11 boards and a career-best five blocked shots as the Cougars (17-8, 8-6 Big 12) outrebounded Kansas State 40-31 and outraced the visitors 40-30 in the paint.

In all, four BYU players finished with three or more rebounds as the Cougars collected 14 on the offensive glass to pace 11 second-chance points.

And yes, that really was Saunders' first career double-double even if his head coach couldn't believe it.

"Sometimes it just kind of happens like that," said Saunders, who had just 9 points in the Cougars' 73-69 road win over West Virginia. "I try to go to the glass every time, and sometimes it falls your way."





