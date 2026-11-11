BYU Cougars Ranked No. 10 in CFP Standings After Notre Dame Victory

BYU holds the No. 10 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings following a win over Notre Dame, positioning them for an at-large bid despite recent drops.

The College Football Playoff selection committee released its latest top 25 rankings on Tuesday, placing BYU at number ten. The Cougars slipped one position after suffering a defeat to number three Utah earlier in the week. Despite this minor drop, the current standing places BYU securely within the playoff bracket if the season were to conclude immediately.

Impact of Notre Dame Win

BYU's inclusion above several other contenders stems directly from their victory over number eleven Notre Dame last Saturday. That loss by Notre Dame to number one Miami elevated the Fighting Irish to number five in the new rankings. This result gives BYU a crucial win against a top five opponent, a distinction held by only four teams in college football.

Also read Utah and Notre Dame Shake Up CFP Race With Key Wins

This specific credential separates BYU from Kentucky at number eleven, Texas Tech at number twelve, Wake Forest at number thirteen, and Houston at number fourteen. Historically, the selection committee has been hesitant to extend similar benefits of the doubt to BYU. The resume built around the Notre Dame triumph provides the necessary leverage to secure an at-large selection.

Competing Teams Behind BYU

Evaluating the teams ranked behind BYU is now more critical than focusing solely on moving up. The committee demonstrated willingness to make drastic changes, evidenced by Indiana dropping from number four to number nine during their bye week. Consequently, all surrounding teams pose potential threats to BYU's position.

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Wake Forest faces SMU this Saturday in what may be their most challenging remaining test. The Demon Deacons have no top twenty-five wins and previously lost significantly to Miami. Statistical models give Wake Forest a fifty-nine percent chance to defeat SMU, but they lack the resume strength to easily leapfrog BYU.

Kentucky presents a more significant risk if they win out. The Wildcats host Florida and Louisville while facing number twenty-two Missouri on the road. However, projections indicate only a nine percent chance that Kentucky wins their final three games, reducing the likelihood of them overtaking BYU.

Big Twelve Conference Contenders

Texas Tech and Houston represent additional hurdles from the Big Twelve conference. Texas Tech can gain ground by securing a road victory against number twenty-five Oklahoma State this week. If the Red Raiders finish with an eleven-and-one record and reach the conference title game ahead of BYU, they become a legitimate threat to surpass the Cougars in the rankings.

Houston remains unlikely to overtake BYU unless they win the Big Twelve title game. Their remaining schedule includes Colorado, West Virginia, and Baylor, offering few opportunities to earn top twenty-five victories. Since Houston also carries two losses, their path to jumping BYU requires both a championship appearance and a decisive win.

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Upward Mobility and Championship Risks

Moving up in the rankings remains important for BYU to avoid anxiety during conference championship weekend. A higher seed would provide a buffer against unexpected results involving teams like Wake Forest or bluebloods such as USC and Oregon. USC could surge past BYU with a road win against number eight Indiana and a victory over UCLA.

Indiana plays USC, Washington, and Purdue to close the season, with a fifty-eight percent probability of winning out according to statistical forecasts. Meanwhile, number six Texas faces tough road games against LSU and Texas A&M, giving them only a thirty-four percent chance to remain undefeated. This volatility creates opportunities for BYU to improve their standing before the final selections are made.