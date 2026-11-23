BYU plays Washington in Hawaii on Nov 2, 2026. Both teams lead in three-point shooting but struggle defensively, setting up a high-scoring college basketball matchup.

Brigham Young University will host the University of Washington on November 2, 2026, at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, as part of a Pacific Rim Challenge tournament in Hawaii. The Brigham Young Cougars and Washington Huskies present a compelling statistical contrast, as both squads prioritize high-volume three-point shooting while exhibiting significant vulnerabilities in perimeter defense.

Cougars Push Pace Against Experienced Huskies

The Brigham Young Cougars are ranked 25th in the KenPom metrics and aim to strengthen their March Madness resume through this international competition. They lead the nation in fast break points per game, utilizing a significantly faster tempo than the Washington Huskies to generate transition scoring opportunities.

Also read Texas State Bobcats defeat Washington State Cougars in blowout win

Washington enters the contest as the most experienced team in Division 1, ranking first on KenPom with an average of nearly three years of D1 experience per player. The roster features seven seniors, bringing a wealth of playing time and tactical maturity to the court that contrasts with BYU's athletic, up-tempo style.

Huskies Led By Scoring Trio Venters Watts Dzepina

Jordan Venters leads the Washington Huskies with 16.8 points per game and shoots 52.8 percent from three-point range on 36 attempts. The 2020 recruit played three seasons at Eastern Washington before transferring to Gonzaga, where injuries sidelined him for two years. He now finds his footing at Washington, his third school in the state.

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Trey Watts provides secondary scoring with 14.3 points and leads the team with 6.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists. The Texas Tech alumnus faced BYU last season, averaging 13.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in two games. Watts is also playing for his third program in Washington state, having previously played for Eastern Washington and Gonzaga.

Serbian center Marko Dzepina adds 13.3 points and 6.3 rebounds in his second season with the Huskies. He previously played for the U20 Serbian national team alongside Petar Ostojic, winning silver at the FIBA U20 EuroBasket. Dzepina has expanded his role significantly from last season, where he averaged just 11 minutes.

Three Point Shooting Defines Both Squads

BYU ranks 15th nationally in three-point percentage at 41.8 percent on high volume, with 39.7 percent of its points coming from beyond the arc. The Cougars attempt 48.1 percent of their shots from deep, establishing shooting as a core component of their offensive identity through the first five games of the season.

Washington takes this philosophy further, ranking second in the country in both three-point attempt rate and the percentage of points from three. A staggering 57 percent of their field goal attempts and 46.1 percent of their points come from long range, while they rank 365th in total two-point attempts.

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The defensive flip side is that Washington ranks dead last nationally in two-point defense efficiency, allowing opponents to score easily inside. BYU must prioritize perimeter defense to limit Washington's shots from deep, as the Huskies shoot 37 percent from three-point range and rely heavily on this offense.

Key Player Availability And Scheduling Delays

BYU forward Rob Wright is a significant factor for the Cougars, who rank fifth in two-point percentage at 66.7 percent. His lower-body injury status remains critical, with head coach Kevin Young stating they are monitoring Wright around the clock. Wright's availability will directly impact BYU's ability to score effectively inside the arc.

Washington has faced a limited schedule, having played teams with an average KenPom ranking of 284th. BYU represents their most significant test to date. The Huskies also dealt with scheduling changes, as their November 14 game against Utah was postponed to December 5 due to flight issues caused by FAA ground stoppage.